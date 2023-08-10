Maui recovery efforts continue after fires kill dozens, destroy communities

Joint federal, state and county search-and-rescue efforts resume today on Maui as the island’s residents try to recover from the massive, fast-moving wildfires Tuesday that killed at least 36 people, destroyed the historic town of Lahaina and left large swaths of the Valley Isle looking like a war zone.

County officials this morning will resume evacuating thousands of visitors off the island so that they can focus on helping residents recover.

They plan to continue mass bus evacuations from West Maui for residents and visitors in West Maui, starting at 8:30 am. with boarding at Whalers Village entryway fronting Kaaanapali Parkway. Visitors will be taken directly to the Kahului Airport, and residents will be able to go to shelters.

The county opened two additional emergency evacuation shelters Wednesday night, at King’s Cathedral Maui at 777 Maui Veteran’s Highway in Kahului and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 1300 Maui Lani Parkway in Kahului. Evacuees are reminded that emergency shelters do not provide bedding, toiletries and personal care items, and pet owners need to have pets properly restrained.

Late Wednesday night, Maui Mayor Richard Bissen Jr.’s office said the death toll from the fires was now 36, up from the six reported earlier in the day. In addition, dozens more suffered burn, smoke-inhalation and other injuries, including several who were transported to Oahu hospitals.

In addition to the casualties, flyovers on Wednesday revealed much of the destruction, including a preliminary estimate that 271 homes and structures have been destroyed or heavily damaged.

In historic Lahaina town, those structures include most of Front Street, the 200-year-old Waiola Church, Maria Lanakila Catholic Church, the Pioneer Inn, thee Old Lahaina Courthouse, and the Baldwin Home Museum. The town’s iconic banyan tree was still standing but also severely damaged.

Tourists were advised to evacuate, and about 11,000 visitors flew out of Maui Wednesday, with at least another 1,500 expected to leave Thursday, according to Ed Sniffen, state transportation director. Officials prepared the Hawaii Convention Center to take in the thousands who have been displaced.

As of Wednesday night, a few dozen evacuees were the first arrivals at the Honolulu center.

Bissen said the island had “been tested like never before in our lifetime.”

“We are grieving with each other during this inconsolable time,” he said in a recorded statement released overnight. “In the days ahead, we will be stronger as a ‘kaiaulu,’ or community, as we rebuild with resilience and aloha.”

As winds eased somewhat on Maui on Wednesday, pilots were able to view the full scope of the devastation. Aerial video from Lahaina showed dozens of homes and businesses razed, including on Front Street, where tourists once gathered to shop and dine. Smoking heaps of rubble lay piled high next to the waterfront, boats in the harbor were scorched, and gray smoke hovered over the leafless skeletons of charred trees.

“It’s horrifying. I’ve flown here 52 years and I’ve never seen anything come close to that,” said Richard Olsten, a helicopter pilot for a tour company. “We had tears in our eyes.”

About 14,500 customers in Maui were without power early Wednesday. With cell service and phone lines down in some areas, many people were struggling to check in with friends and family members living near the wildfires.

All public schools, except Hana High & Elementary, are closed through Thursday.

In addition to the two new shelters, other open shelters are the Mayor Hannibal Tavares Community Center, the Maui High School Gym, and the War Memorial Gym, which is also a donation site. Anyone wishing to donate can bring non-perishable food, bottled water, hygiene items and blankets. Those wishing to donate should enter the complex through Kanaloa Avenue and drop off donations at the field on the left. The dropoff center will be open today from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The public can make online donations to the Maui Strong Fund at Hawai‘i Community Foundation at hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong.

Checks also can be mailed to the Maui Strong fund. Checks should be written to “Hawai‘i Community Foundation,” with “Maui Strong Fund” in the memo section. Mail to: Hawai‘i Community Foundation, 827 Fort Street Mall, Honolulu, HI 96813.

Some other established nonprofits and agencies receiving donations of money, resources and volunteer hours include:

>> Aloha United Way: AUW said its 211 information and referral line is working closely with Maui and Hawaii island organizations to provide updates and information, and to answer questions when possible. The service is available statewide and can also be accessed via email or chat. John L. Fink, president and CEO of Aloha United Way, said the group’s homepage, auw.org, lists a donation site for the Maui Fire Relief Fund and will send the money to Maui United Way, which will handle distribution over the coming months.

>> Hawaii Emergency Management Agency: The agency is accepting donations and volunteer support, state Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara said during a state and county news conference Wednesday. Hara, who is overall incident commander for the wildfires, recommended that people who want to help go to ready.hawaii.gov or call 808-733-4300.

>> Maui County: People on Maui who want to donate or volunteer can call 808-270-7285. Names and contacts are being compiled so that resources can be deployed over time.

>> American Red Cross of Hawaii: Money and volunteers are needed at red cross.org/hawaii, said Matthew Wells, regional communications director. The Red Cross is not set up to accept physical donations such as clothes or bedding, he said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.