Paula Fuga to donate proceeds from Blue Note shows to Maui

Na Hoku Hanohano Award-winning entertainer Paula Fuga is donating 100% of the ticket proceeds from her shows at the Blue Note Hawaii this Saturday and Sunday to the Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund in support of the people and communities affected by the wildfires on Maui. Sunday’s show will also be livestreamed so that mainland and international audiences can enjoy Fuga’s music and add their support to the people of Maui.

Doors open at 5 p.m. both nights with showtime at 6:30 p.m. Admission is $35 and $45 plus a $10 minimum for food and beverage. The Sunday livestream is $10 with donations appreciated.

Validated parking is available at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort and the OHANA East Hotel.

Tickets are available at bluenotehawaii.com. Donations can be made directly at hawaiicommunityfoundation.org/maui-strong

Blue Note Hawaii also welcomes donations of new or like new clothing, shoes, basic toiletries, and non-perishable food, which will ship to Maui via container on Monday courtesy of Outrigger Resorts. All donated items may be dropped off at the Blue Note Hawaii box office at the Outrigger Waikiki Beach Resort.