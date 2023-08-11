comscore Missing Kapolei boy found safe | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Missing Kapolei boy found safe

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:50 am
  • COURTESY PHOTO Jahrem Britton, a 7-year-old Kapolei boy, was last seen leaving his townhome on Palahia Street at about 6 p.m. Thursday, Honolulu police said.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Jahrem Britton, a 7-year-old Kapolei boy, went missing Thursday but has since been found, Honolulu police said.

UPDATE: 7:45 a.m.

Jahrem Britton has been found and is safe, according to police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 7-year-old Kapolei boy.

Jahrem Britton was last seen leaving his townhome on Palahia Street at about 6 p.m. Thursday, police said. At about 6:26 p.m., the boy’s cell phone placed him in the area of the upper parking lot of his townhome complex.

He is of African-American and Hawaiian descent, described as 4 feet, 55 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and gold Mauka Lani Elementary School T-shirt and blue jeans.

His family and friends are concerned for his safety and well-being, police said.

