Missing Kapolei boy found safe

UPDATE: 7:45 a.m.

Jahrem Britton has been found and is safe, according to police.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Honolulu police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 7-year-old Kapolei boy.

Jahrem Britton was last seen leaving his townhome on Palahia Street at about 6 p.m. Thursday, police said. At about 6:26 p.m., the boy’s cell phone placed him in the area of the upper parking lot of his townhome complex.

He is of African-American and Hawaiian descent, described as 4 feet, 55 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and gold Mauka Lani Elementary School T-shirt and blue jeans.

His family and friends are concerned for his safety and well-being, police said.