Oahu suspends short-term rental laws to aid wildfire victims

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi today suspended the 30-day minimum rental period for short-term vacation rentals on Oahu to increase the availability of emergency housing for those impacted by the devastating wildfires on Maui and Hawaii island.

“In the spirit of wanting to do everything possible to help with this devastating and heartbreaking tragedy, we are suspending the 30-day requirement for short-term vacation rentals to help provide housing on Oahu for those most in need,” Blangiardi said. “We hope that this will provide some relief for any of our displaced neighbors who are in need of a safe place to stay during these trying times.”

The city Department of Planning and Permitting is suspending the 30-day minimum rental period requirement for short-term vacation rentals effective now thorough Aug. 31, in compliance with Gov. Josh Green’s Fourth Proclamation Relating to Wildfires.

Blangiardi added, “We now know that there are countless Maui residents who will need places to stay in the coming weeks. I am counting on our local rental property owners to keep those individuals their top priority.”

He also encouraged owners and managers to offer the temporary emergency housing at free or discounted rates.

“The people of Maui need our help, and we have an opportunity to make a significant impact,”Blangiardi said. “I am urging those of you who own rental properties here on Oahu to consider opening your doors to our Maui neighbors who have been devastated by this tragedy.”

To contribute to Maui wildfire relief efforts, visit the Maui County website.