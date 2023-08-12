Maps show extent of Maui fire damage; FEMA details relief efforts

Editors’ Note: Please bookmark this page. This breaking news story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

——

UPDATE: 10 a.m.

FEMA officials said today the agency has deployed over 150 personnel, including search and rescue teams, with more on the way.

In addition, more than a dozen federal agencies and departments have been mobilized to assist state, county, nonprofit and private-sector entities.

FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell is in Hawaii with U.S. Fire Administrator Lori Moore-Merrell and Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Guzman to meet with Gov. Josh Green and other officials to assess the damage, officials said.

On Friday, Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Beccera declared a public health emergency in Hawaii, which allows health care providers and suppliers greater flexibility in meeting emergency health needs of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries.

In addition to FEMA, personnel and assets from the Department of Defense, the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, and others, are assisting in the efforts on the Valley Isle.

FEMA officials provided the following updates today:

>> The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration activated the national disaster distress hotline. Professional counselors are available for anyone in Hawaii who may need it. They can be reached via call or text at 800-985-5990.

>> The SBA encourages homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofits to apply for low interest disaster loans. Businesses can apply for up to $2 million for physical damage or economic injury. During her visit today, SBA Administrator Guzman will visit with local small business owners to discuss resources available to support their recovery.

>> The American Red Cross has mobilized volunteers who are focused on providing shelter, food and other necessities to survivors who are unable to return home, as well as helping with family reunification efforts. They are also deploying reunification teams in Maui and Oahu.

>> The Salvation Army is providing thousands of meals to individuals and families at the Maui County Pukalani Shelter.

>> The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has personnel on the ground supporting local officials with the assessment of the damaged infrastructure.

>> The National Guard has activated 134 troops — including 99 Army National Guard personnel and 35 Air National Guard personnel — to assist in the in the ongoing local and federal wildfire response efforts.

>> The U.S. Department of Agriculture is working on pet reunification and large-animal removal.

>> The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs is working with Veteran Affairs hospital patients to ensure that they have enough supplies, like oxygen.

>> The U.S. Department of the Interior is coordinating with FEMA and other agencies to address the loss of the Lahaina Historic District and National Historic Landmark.

FEMA encourages Hawaii residents to register for federal assistance by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov, through the FEMA App, or by calling 800-621-3362. Residents who use a relay service, such as video relay or captioned telephone service, can give the FEMA operator the number for that service. For more information on the Hawaii wildfires, visit fema.gov.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The Federal Emergency Management Agency and Pacific Disaster Center have released maps showing the extent of the damage and burned areas in Lahaina and Kula from Tuesday’s out-of-control wildfires.

Damage assessments related to the Lahaina Fire resulted in an estimated 2,207 structures damaged or destroyed; 2,719 structures exposed; and 2,170 acres burned, according to the PDC.

The center estimated that 86 percent of buildings in Lahaina exposed to the fire were residential.

As of late Friday, the death toll from the fire stood at 80 with government officials warning that the number will rise in the coming days as search crews comb through the destroyed structures.

Maui County officials, meanwhile, said early this morning that firefighters working to extinguish flare-ups and contain wildfires in Lahaina, Pulehu/Kihei and Upcountry Maui.

A Kaanapali fire that flared Friday night was reported to be 100 percent contained before 8:30 p.m. County officials said the fire is in the area where a county fueling station was positioned Friday to distribute an estimated 3,000 gallons of gas and 500 gallons of diesel for an estimated 400 vehicles that were lined up before the operation began. No fuel will be distributed today, they said.

A total of 1,418 people on Friday were in emergency shelters at War Memorial Gymnasium, Hannibal Tavares Community Center, Maui High School, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Maui Lani, Kings Cathedral Church and Grace Bible Church, the county said.

More cellphone services are becoming available in West Maui. “West Maui residents are encouraged to limit phone calls and video streaming services in order to free up bandwidth with telecommunication providers. Cellphone users are reminded to text, not talk, so everyone can share the limited resources,” officials said this morning.

In other updates from the county:

>> Police are restricting access into West Maui through both Maalaea and Waihee. Honoapiilani Highway is open for vehicles leaving Lahaina. The burned historic Lahaina town area remains barricaded, with people warned to stay out of the area due to hazards including toxic particles from smoldering areas. Wearing a mask and gloves is advised.

>> Volunteers are distributing food, water and other supplies at Napili Plaza.

>> Food, water, toiletries, canned goods, diapers, baby formula, clothing and pet food will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at Lahaina Gateway Center.

>> Donations of non-perishable food, bottled water and hygiene items will be accepted from 8 a.m. to 6 pm. Saturday at the War Memorial Complex field in Wailuku. No clothing is being accepted.

>> A Family Assistance Center for family members who are looking for information about loved ones who are unaccounted for will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. today and Sunday at Kahului Community Center.

>>The county Department of Transportation is coordinating buses to transport people staying at emergency shelters to the county Department of Motor Vehicles and Licensing, which will be open for special hours from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. today so shelter occupants can have their driver’s licenses and state identification cards reissued. Fees will be waived. County are volunteering to work to open the department.

>> For organizations and individuals wishing to offer services or donations to aid in the county rescue and relief efforts, an online tool is available. Information can be provided at https://tinyurl.com/mauireliefsurvey to be used to help organize and deploy resources.