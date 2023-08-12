Residents can now access West Maui through Waihee

Access to West Maui is open for area residents entering through Waihee and leaving through Maalaea, Maui County officials said in a news release this morning.

Residents must show proof of residency through a driver’s license or state identification card with a West Maui address.

Travel into West Maui on Honoapiilani Highway through Maalaea is limited to emergency operations, the county reminded the public, and requires official authorization from emergency operations officials.

The highway is open for vehicles leaving West Maui through Maalaea.

The Lahaina wildfire disaster area, including the Maui Police Department checkpoint at the intersection of the highway and the start of Lahaina Bypass Road, Lahaina town and the MPD checkpoint near Wahikuli Wayside Park, is barricaded, the county said.

People are required to stay out of the area, where emergency operations are taking place and there are possible hazards, such as toxic particles from smoldering areas.

Anyone entering the disaster area is subject to a misdemeanor crime, the county said.