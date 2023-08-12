VIDEO: Gov. Josh Green, officials give update on Maui disaster response

UPDATE 6 p.m.

Only 3% of the burned area of Lahaina has been searched so far, but what’s known is that this week’s inferno claimed at least 89 lives in what has become the deadliest fire in the U.S. in recent years.

In a Saturday news conference featuring county, state and federal leaders, provided wide-ranging updates following the Lahaina fire, including updated information on the ongoing search effort, aid for displaced residents and the origins of the fire the government’s response.

Gov. Josh Green led the news conference in Maui, during which he announced that the death toll has climbed to 89 after four days of searching.

“It’s going to continue to rise, we want to brace people for that,” Green said.

An investigation into the fire is ongoing, but it’s clear that it’s among the worst in recent decades.

“It was a very fast-moving fire, it was a low-to-the-ground fire, it was grass-fed by all evidence that we could observe today,” said Lori Moore Merrill from the U.S. Fire Administration. “It outpaced anything the firefighters could have done in the early hours. […] The unfortunate part about this is that since 2017 the U.S. has experienced the top 10 wildfires in our nation. … This fire has now become the deadliest fire in the last 10 years.”

Gov. Josh Green and Maui Mayor Richard Bissen held a press conference at 4:30 p.m. to discuss the latest updates to disaster response efforts in Maui. Officials discussed access to relief for residents and local small businesses.

Speakers included FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, U.S. Senator Mazie Hirono, U.S. Small Business Administration Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, and U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell.

