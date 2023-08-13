Man dies following Kilauea traffic crash

A man was killed Saturday night when he was on a motorcycle and collided with a pickup truck at the junction of Kuhio Highway and North Waiakalua Road in Kilauea, Kauai police said.

His death marked the second traffic fatality on Kauai this year.

Police said the unidentified man was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle traveling northbound on Kuhio Highway at about 7:30 p.m. when he collided with a GMC Truck attempting to turn left onto North Waiakalua Road. A 33-year-old Kapaa man was driving the truck.

American Medical Response personnel pronounced the motorcyclist dead at the scene, police said. The driver of the truck was uninjured. The victim’s identity was not immediately released.

Kuhio Highway near North Waiakalua Road was closed in both directions for about 2-1/2 hours while the Kauai Police Department’s Traffic Safety Section conducted an investigation.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, police said, but toxicology reports are pending.