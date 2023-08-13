Maui residents pitch in to help Lahaina however they can

Maui residents have come together to donate water, food and other essential supplies to people on the western side of the island after a deadly fire destroyed hundreds of homes and left scores of people homeless.

Lahaina locals have also been trying to help as much as they can to support. Many brought in supplies including water, toiletries, food, clothing, and lighting equipment.

Kai Kanani Sailing employee Caitlin McNight said it’s traumatizing to see the people she knows and loves losing their homes.

“I’m trying to not cry this whole time and trying to be strong for everybody, you know, but. I’m just I’m so, so hurt by everything that’s happened, “McNight said.

Philanthropy experts recommend giving to experienced organizations that are well-situated to respond to a specific disaster.

Major disaster response organizations like the American Red Cross have said they are already communicating with local and federal governments to provide assistance.

