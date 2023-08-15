A zesty summer libation

By Rebekah Peppler

This modern take on the Sherry Cobbler — and nod to the classic Tuxedo and Tuxedo No. 2 cocktails — makes for a bright, refreshing drink that’s slightly higher in alcohol by volume. The optional but highly recommended absinthe rinse lends a subtle yet grounding anise

flavor to the drink. If you don’t have absinthe, use a splash of anise-forward pastis. To rinse, add the absinthe to the glass and swirl to coat; tip out the rest. A pinch of salt both aids in balancing the drink and highlights manzanilla sherry’s inherent salinity. If you don’t have manzanilla, use fino or, if you’re looking for a slightly richer drink, amontillado sherry.

Tuxedo Cobbler

Ingredients:

• 1/4 ounce absinthe (optional)

• 6 thinly sliced lemon wheels

• 1/2 ounce simple syrup

• Pinch of flaky sea salt

• 1 1/2 ounces gin

• 1 1/2 ounces manzanilla sherry

• 4 dashes orange bitters

• Ice cubes

• Crushed ice, for serving (see Tip)

Directions:

Chill a highball or Collins glass. Rinse the glass with absinthe, if using, tossing out excess liquid. In a mixing glass, muddle 4 of the lemon wheels with the simple syrup and salt. Add the gin, sherry, bitters and ice cubes and stir until chilled, about 15 seconds. Strain into the chilled glass and top with enough crushed ice to mound above the rim. Garnish with the remaining 3 lemon wheels. Serve with a straw. Makes 1 drink.

Tips:

Put cubed ice in a clean canvas or plastic bag. Close tightly. If using a plastic bag, wrap in a cloth napkin or tea towel. Place on a stable surface and use a rolling pin to crush the ice. Use immediately.