Let them eat ‘shortcake’

By Melissa Clark

With fresh berries in both the filling and the biscuits, these strawberry shortcakes double up on the fruit, making them especially juicy. To keep the shortcakes from turning soggy, the berries are briefly macerated before baking, which keeps them from weeping into the pastry. Poppy seeds add a slight nutty crunch, but you can leave them out if you prefer. Bake the shortcakes up to eight hours ahead, but, for the best texture, don’t layer them with the cream and berries until serving.

Double Strawberry Shortcakes

Ingredients for the shortcakes:

• 4 ounces/1 cup fresh strawberries, trimmed and sliced 1/4-inch thick

• 4 tablespoons/50 grams granulated sugar

• 1 3/4 cups/230 grams all-purpose flour

• 1 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons baking powder

• 1 tablespoon poppy seeds, plus more for topping

• 1/2 cup/113 grams unsalted butter, cubed

• Buttermilk, as needed

Ingredients for serving:

• 8 ounces/2 cups fresh strawberries, trimmed and sliced

• 1 to 2 tablespoons granulated sugar

• Whipped cream

Directions:

In a small bowl, macerate the berries: Gently toss the strawberries with 1 tablespoon sugar and set aside for 30 minutes or until the berries are juicy and bright red.

In a large bowl, whisk together flour, remaining 3 tablespoons granulated sugar, baking powder and poppy seeds. Add butter. Using a pastry cutter or your fingers, work the butter into the flour until the mixture is mealy with pea-size butter pieces. While the strawberries macerate, put the flour and butter mixture in the freezer to chill.

After the strawberries have released their liquid, use a slotted spoon to carefully transfer them to a clean kitchen towel or paper towel, and dab off any excess liquid. Pour strawberry liquid into a measuring cup and add enough buttermilk to make 1/3 cup.

Add the drained strawberries to the chilled flour mixture and toss with your fingers or a fork to incorporate.

Pour in buttermilk mixture and gently toss until the dough is evenly damp and shaggy, being careful not to overmix. Turn the shaggy dough onto a piece of plastic wrap and pat it into a rough 5-by-4-inch rectangle that’s 1 1/2 inches tall (it will look small, but will rise a lot in the oven). Cut through the dough into 6 even pieces but don’t separate the short cakes. (This makes them easier to store.) Wrap well with plastic and place in the freezer for at least 45 minutes and up to 2 weeks.

Heat the oven to 425 degrees. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

Remove dough from the freezer. Use a knife to separate the shortcakes (you may have to cut all the way through the dough again) and place on a lined baking tray at least 1 1/2 inches apart. Brush tops with buttermilk and sprinkle with more poppy seeds.

Put the shortcakes in the oven and immediately reduce the oven temperature to 400 degrees. Bake for 22 to 30 minutes until the shortcakes are golden brown on the tops and bottoms. Transfer to a rack to cool.

To serve, in a medium bowl, toss together berries and sugar and let macerate for at least 15 minutes and up to 4 hours (store in the fridge if keeping longer than an hour). Halve the shortcakes crosswise, and fill with whipped cream and syrupy berries.

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes, plus at least 1 1/2 hours’ resting, makes 6 shortcakes.