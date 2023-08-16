comscore Biden, first lady will travel to Maui Monday, White House says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Biden, first lady will travel to Maui Monday, White House says

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:36 am
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / MAY 24 President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks at the White House in May. They plan to visit Hawaii for a firsthand look at the massive devastation on Maui.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / MAY 24

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden plan to travel to Maui Monday to tour the devastation from the deadliest wildfires in the U.S. in more than a century, the White House said today.

While on the island, the White House said, the president and first lady will meet with first responders, survivors, as well as federal, state, and local officials.

They will “see firsthand the impacts of the wildfires and the devastating loss of life and land that has occurred on the island, as well as discuss the next steps in the recovery effort,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

On Tuesday, the president said he and first lady Jill Biden will travel to Maui “as soon as we can,” but that he would wait until his presence won’t disrupt search and recovery efforts.

In the meantime, Biden vowed to provide the island with everything needed in the wake of the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century. “Every asset they need will be there on Maui for them. And we will be there as long as it takes,” Biden said today during a trip to Milwaukee, Wis.

Jean-Pierre said today that the president has stayed “closely in touch” with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, Hawaii Sens. Mazie Hirono and Brian Schatz, and Gov. Josh Green, “who advised that the search and recovery efforts are expected to be at a stage early next week to allow for a presidential visit.”

