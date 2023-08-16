comscore Man indicted after allegedly killing brother in Moiliili apartment | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man indicted after allegedly killing brother in Moiliili apartment

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
An Oahu grand jury has indicted Brian Grace, 51, for second-degree murder for allegedly killing his brother in their Moiliili apartment over the weekend.

The City and County of Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney today said that Grace is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of a $300,000 bail.

He’s alleged to have killed his 48-year-old brother Sam Grace on Saturday.

“This was a disagreement that escalated into a physical altercation with tragic consequences. Violence is never a good way to resolve disagreements,” said Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm in a statement.

The crime carries a penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

