FBI helps with DNA collection to find missing, identify dead on Maui

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working with Maui police to find missing persons and identify people killed in the Lahaina fire, according to a news release.

The FBI is helping collect DNA samples from family members of those who are unaccounted for.

“FBI, MPD, and Maui Emergency Management Agency are asking all immediate family members – parents, siblings, and children – of those who are still missing to provide DNA samples to assist in this effort,” according to the release.

Immediate family members on Maui are asked to go to the Hyatt Regency Kaanapali between 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. starting Friday, Aug. 18 to provide DNA samples.

Family members living on other islands or the mainland are asked to call the FBI at 808-566-4300, or reach out via email at HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov with their contact information.

The FBI will provide further instructions on how you can provide your DNA samples.

The FBI is collecting the DNA for the sole purpose of helping identify those reported missing and will provide the samples to the laboratory assisting the police department.

No DNA will be retained by the FBI, according to the release.