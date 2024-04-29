Honolulu Star-Advertiser

Maui man, 28, critical after motorcycle collision in Makawao

Maui police say a 28-year-old man from Kula is in critical condition after a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Makawao on Sunday evening.

Police said at about 7:31 p.m., a motorcyclist on a 2022 Yamaha MT-03 collided with the side of an orange 2017 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck exiting a parking area onto Makawao Avenue despite engaging the brakes.

As a result of the collision, the motorcyclist was ejected and suffered critical life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 49-year-old man from Hana, sustained minor injuries and was also taken to Maui Memorial Medical Center, where he was released after receiving treatment.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet.

Police do not yet know whether speed, drugs and alcohol were involved, as the investigation is still ongoing.

