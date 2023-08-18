58% of burn area searched for victims of Lahaina firestorm

With over 200 crews and 40 cadaver-detecting dogs searching the rubble of Lahaina for victims, the death toll this morning was 111 where it has stood since late Wednesday.

But Gov. Josh Green and other officials have repeatedly cautioned that the grim tally is sure to rise significantly with estimates of 1,000 or more people missing, or unaccounted for.

Ten days after the Aug. 8 firestorm destroyed most of Lahaina, with a population about 13,000, federal, state and county officials continue to struggle with getting a full accounting how many people are still missing and who they are.

Late Thursday night, Maui County officials said 58% of the five-square-mile burn area of Lahaina has been searched for victims.

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen said earlier in the day that the number of missing, which has been estimated above 1,000, is still “fluid” and that he was “not exactly sure” of the ultimate tally.

He said the FBI was assisting in the search for the missing by analyzing cell phone data, and he said over 200 personnel with 40 cadaver-detecting dogs were searching the rubble.

Starting today, the Family Assistance Center is moving from Kahului to the Hyatt Regency at 200 Nohea Kai Drive in Kaanapali, according to Maui County officials.

The center, set up a week ago to collect DNA samples from those searching for family members, opens at 10 a.m. Friday at the Hyatt Regency’s Monarchy Ballroom in Kaanapali. Regular hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.

The FBI is also helping collect DNA samples from family members of those who are unaccounted for.

“FBI, MPD, and Maui Emergency Management Agency are asking all immediate family members – parents, siblings, and children – of those who are still missing to provide DNA samples to assist in this effort,” according to the release.

Immediate family members on Maui are asked to go to the Hyatt Regency Kaanapali between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. to provide DNA samples.

Family members living on other islands or the mainland are asked to call the FBI at 808-566-4300, or reach out via email at HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov with their contact information. The FBI will provide further instructions on how you can provide your DNA samples.

In other developments:

>> The Biden administration said today that nearly 1,000 federal responders are on the ground in Hawaii, and FEMA has approved over $5.6 million in assistance to nearly 2,000 households including $2.3 million in initial rental assistance. The number of survivors in shelters fell by 50% Thursday, a White House news release said, adding that the American Red Cross expects to move all survivors who are in shelters into hotel rooms by next week.

>> The Lahaina Main Post Office at 1760 Honoapiilani Highway will reopen for business on Saturday, but without retail services, officials said. Beginning Saturday, carriers from the Lahaina Main Post Office will resume mail delivery to addresses that are accessible and at which homes and mail receptacles are still standing, the U.S. Postal Service said today.