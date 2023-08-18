New fundraiser launched for Maui first responders

A new fundraiser has been launched for Maui County first responders, including firefighters, lifeguards and emergency medical technicians, who were directly impacted by the wildfires.

Aina Momona, a Native Hawaiian-led, grassroots nonprofit, is working with the Maui Firefighter’s Relief Association on the effort.

More than 20 first responders have lost their homes to the fire, according to a news release. At least one, a Maui Fire Department captain, was seriously injured and is in recovery at Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu.

“Some of these selfless heroes lost everything while they were out there doing their jobs,” said Ikaika Blackburn from the Maui Firefighter’s Relief Association in the release. “I’m hoping the public will join us in supporting these men and women who are still standing on the frontlines every day for the safety of our communities, despite being affected themselves.”

The news release said funds will be distributed, in partnership with Maui agencies, to verified first responders to assist with temporary housing, medical expenses, and replacement of lost items.

Aina Momona, based in Honolulu, began fundraising for Maui relief efforts through its website on Wednesday and has collected over 25,000 contributions from individuals worldwide. The organization recently distributed over $1.25 million to fire relief efforts.

For more information on the Maui County First Responder Relief Fund, visit www.kaainamomona.org/maui.