Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The last name of Maui County Council member Tamara Paltin was misspelled in a Page A1 story Thursday.

>> The state Department of Land and Natural Resources said it “is redeploying” Kaleo Manuel, first deputy of the Commission on Water Resource Management, a statewide position. A Page A10 story Thursday referred to him as the Maui water resource administrator.

