Search for victims continues a day ahead of rain, presidential visit

Nearly all of the Lahaina disaster burn area has been searched for victims with the death toll remaining at 114 and an estimated 1,000 people still missing or unaccounted for.

Massive search and relief operations continue today, a day before two possible disruptions to those efforts: heavy rain and a presidential visit.

The Monday forecast for Maui calls for showers mainly starting after noon, possibly heavy at times and continuing into the night, according to the National Weather Service.

“With the possibility of heavy rains and flooding on the horizon, the U.S. Coast Guard and Department of Transportation have worked to deploy storm drain inlet protection devices and absorbent booms in several areas impacted by wildfires, including eight storm drain outfalls entering the ocean within the impacted areas of Lahaina town,” Maui County officials said in their Saturday night update. (Read the full county update here.)

Also on Monday, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are scheduled to travel to the Valley Isle, tour the devastated area, and meet with survivors and government officials.

The visit comes nearly two weeks after the Aug. 8 firestorm destroyed much of Lahaina, and also burned homes in Upcountry. Biden had said earlier that he would time the trip so it would not hamper the search and relief efforts.

Last week, Maui officials said they were hoping that 100% of the Lahaina disaster burn area would be searched by the end of the weekend. There are now over 40 search teams with cadaver-detecting dogs combing the burned-out rubble of over 2,200 structures in the seaside town with a population of about 13,000.

On Saturday night, Maui police said 85% of the disaster area had been search searched, but the fatality count remained unchanged at 114 from Friday night. There were no new positive identifications of the deceased on Saturday, they said.

Twelve days after the firestorm, federal, state and county officials still do not have a full account of how many people are missing and who they are.

Maui Fire Department, meanwhile, reported Saturday night that the Olinda fire was 85% contained after burning about 1,081 acres; the Kula fire was 80% contained with 202 acres scorched; and the Lahaina fire was 89% after burning 2,170 acres.

Officials said 43 residents remain at the island’s emergency shelters, and that the Hannibal Tavares Community Center shelter will close today since no residents are using it.

Relief efforts throughout the island will continue today. On Saturday, U.S. Sen Brian Schatz released a comprehensive online guide to the resources that are available to survivors of the Aug. 8 tragedy. The guide will be regularly updated and is available at schatz.senate.gov/fires.