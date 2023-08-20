comscore Hawaii Real Estate Sales: June 3-7, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Real Estate Sales

Hawaii Real Estate Sales: June 3-7, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 1:06 am
For The Week Of July 3-7
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
1274 Haloa Dr 7/5/23 $867,000
509 Mananai Pl #T 7/3/23 $475,000
Aina Haina    
231 Hao St 7/7/23 $1,380,000
5197 Poola St 7/7/23 $2,250,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
1299 G Moanalualani Way #15G 7/5/23 $875,000
1116 Makaala St 7/7/23 $848,000
1132 Ala Aloalo St 7/6/23 $1,550,000
3230 Ala Ilima St #302 7/5/23 $325,000
5333 Likini St #1309 7/6/23 $420,000
1070 Ala Napunani St #304 7/6/23 $752,000
Ala Moana    
88 Piikoi St #602 7/5/23 $890,000
1624 Kanunu St #1107 7/7/23 $475,000
1600 Ala Moana Blvd #2806 7/3/23 $888,000
1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3606 7/3/23 $999,998
410 Atkinson Dr #1121 7/7/23 $198,000
410 Atkinson Dr #1417 7/5/23 $200,000
1391 Kapiolani Blvd #2312 7/5/23 $1,700,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-1012 Kaipalaoa St #5502 7/3/23 $735,000
91-3525 Kauluakoko St #1801 7/7/23 $999,000
91-3575 Iwikuamoo St #505 7/5/23 $540,000
91-1059 Puaniu St #21S 7/6/23 $530,000
91-1050 Puhipaka St 7/7/23 $820,000
92-1086 Olani St #4 7/7/23 $1,225,000
91-1073 Kaiopua St 7/3/23 $912,000
91-1021 Kaileolea Dr #H3 7/5/23 $675,000
91-1182 Kaiopua St 7/6/23 $805,000
91-2220 Kaiwawalo St #1306 7/5/23 $809,500
91-1496 Kaikohola St #D7 7/5/23 $1,442,000
91-1353 Kaikohola St #D110 7/3/23 $999,999
91-1893 Olali St 7/7/23 $1,132,171
91-997 Huaulaula Lp 7/3/23 $1,090,000
Hawaii Kai    
580 Lunalilo Home Rd #Vb1408 7/7/23 $990,000
6770 Hawaii Kai Dr #1202 7/7/23 $655,333
103 Hoolako Pl 7/6/23 $1,385,000
Heeia    
46-034 Puulena St #725 7/7/23 $751,000
46-001 Puulena St #305 7/3/23 $600,000
46-269 Kahuhipa St #D202 7/5/23 $128,000
46-272 Kalali St 7/7/23 $1,712,500
Kaaawa    
51-624 Kamehameha Hwy 7/6/23 $1,100,000
Kahaluu    
47-658 2 Hui Kelu St #7502 7/3/23 $730,000
47-580 Ahuimanu Rd 7/3/23 $1,249,000
47-641 Melekula Rd 7/6/23 $980,000
47-422 Mahakea Rd 7/5/23 $1,400,000
Kahuku    
56-458 Kamehameha Hwy #Unit 13 7/5/23 $875,000
Kailua    
322 Aoloa St #1404 7/7/23 $630,000
886 Akalei Pl 7/6/23 $1,750,000
235 Alala Rd 7/7/23 $1,780,000
1077 Kamahele St 7/3/23 $1,530,000
14 Aulike St #604 7/5/23 $650,000
Kaimuki    
804 12th Ave 7/7/23 $1,368,000
Kakaako    
801 South St #3911 7/7/23 $647,000
725 Kapiolani Blvd #806 7/5/23 $530,000
415 S St #1903 7/7/23 $612,000
987 Queen St #2700 7/7/23 $923,853
1000 Auahi St #3211 7/7/23 $874,950
1000 Auahi St #3501 7/5/23 $1,420,000
1330 Ala Moana Blvd #1107 7/7/23 $714,000
Kalihi Valley    
1748 Kuikele St 7/3/23 $929,000
Kaneohe    
443 Ilimano St 7/7/23 $1,550,000
45-682 Kulukeoe St 7/6/23 $1,165,000
45-625 A Halekou Pl #A, A1 7/6/23 $1,450,000
Kapahulu    
3089 La Pietra Cir #20 7/3/23 $2,900,000
Kapalama    
1555 Pohaku St #B604 7/3/23 $338,000
Kuliouou    
249 A Kuliouou Rd 7/5/23 $1,255,000
Lower Manoa    
1415 Punahou St #1006 7/6/23 $395,000
Makaha    
84-680 Kili Dr #1603 7/5/23 $187,000
84-754 Ala Mahiku St #38A 7/7/23 $333,000
84-575 Kili Dr #71 7/3/23 $880,000
84-671 Manuku St 7/5/23 $390,930
84-637 A Manuku St 7/7/23 $380,000
84-495 Nukea St 7/7/23 $540,000
84-931 Maunaolu St #20 7/3/23 $1,053,500
84-934 Maunaolu St #23 7/3/23 $1,014,400
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-149 Kohi Pl 7/7/23 $1,275,000
Makiki    
1403 Makiki St #B203 7/7/23 $352,000
1441 Victoria St #1204 7/3/23 $582,000
1548 Liholiho St #401 7/5/23 $390,000
1441 Piikoi St #209 7/7/23 $560,000
1419 Dominis St #1205 7/7/23 $273,000
1700 Makiki St #209 7/7/23 $187,900
Mccully    
2100 Date St #1707 7/6/23 $314,000
747 Wiliwili St #804 7/7/23 $486,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-301 Mahapili Ct #155 7/7/23 $660,000
95-065 Waikalani Dr #F401 7/6/23 $340,000
95-273 Waikalani Dr #D705 7/7/23 $502,500
95-1050 Makaikai St #4H 7/6/23 $475,000
95-607 Ainana Way 7/5/23 $950,000
95-1048 Palamoa St #110 7/6/23 $1,210,000
95-860 Ukuwai St 7/5/23 $1,745,000
Mokuleia    
68-077 Au St #2B 7/3/23 $375,000
Nuuanu    
1515 Nuuanu Ave #1852 7/7/23 $379,000
1200 Queen Emma St #3210 7/7/23 $625,000
2826 Booth Rd 7/3/23 $1,095,000
Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights    
4108 Keanu St 7/5/23 $1,885,000
Pearl City    
1745 Hooui Pl 7/7/23 $950,000
1621 Hoohiamoe St 7/3/23 $900,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-729 Moanalua Loop #207 7/6/23 $405,000
98-703 Iho Pl #704 7/7/23 $464,000
98-1213 Pakalana St 7/5/23 $985,000
98-400 Koauka Lp #414 7/7/23 $665,000
98-1036 Moanalua Rd #104 7/7/23 $405,000
98-263 Kaonohi St #I1 7/3/23 $552,500
98-288 Kaonohi St #807 7/5/23 $130,000
Punaluu    
53-549 Kamehameha Hwy #316 7/7/23 $130,000
53-567 Kamehameha Hwy #Bl606 7/6/23 $316,400
Puunui Alewa Heights    
2754 Pali Hwy 7/7/23 $3,100,000
Sunset Beach, Pupukea    
59-550 Pupukea Rd #Unit 2 7/5/23 $1,041,000
Wahiawa    
1600 Wilikina Dr #C608 7/5/23 $365,000
1830 Wilikina Dr #907 7/5/23 $240,000
1576 California Ave #A 7/7/23 $669,000
Waialae, Kahala    
4999 Kahala Ave #222 7/7/23 $107,000
944 Koloa St 7/7/23 $3,250,000
1893 Alaweo St 7/7/23 $2,815,000
Waianae    
86-265 Alamihi St 7/7/23 $615,000
86-208 Moeha St 7/6/23 $759,000
Waikiki    
223 Saratoga Rd #2105 7/3/23 $760,000
223 Saratoga Rd #2803 7/6/23 $2,150,000
1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1242 7/3/23 $890,000
1700 Ala Moana Blvd #2702 7/7/23 $440,000
1720 Ala Moana Blvd #804B 7/5/23 $125,000
400 Hobron Ln #2010 7/5/23 $400,000
448 Namahana St #201 7/7/23 $280,000
430 Lewers St #602 7/5/23 $575,000
430 Kaiolu St #1003 7/7/23 $430,000
2211 Ala Wai Blvd #2005 7/7/23 $357,000
2211 Ala Wai Blvd #2101 7/7/23 $380,000
2240 Kuhio Ave #2113 7/5/23 $148,000
2345 Ala Wai Blvd #1213 7/7/23 $330,000
445 Seaside Ave #1715 7/6/23 $334,000
2355 Ala Wai Blvd #907 7/3/23 $481,000
2427 Kuhio Ave #603 7/7/23 $608,000
2440 Kuhio Ave #501 7/5/23 $310,000
2421 Tusitala St #1903 7/7/23 $330,000
2415 Ala Wai Blvd #701 7/5/23 $428,000
155 Paoakalani Ave #902 7/5/23 $800,000
Waipahu    
94-025 Kuahelani Ave #157 7/5/23 $560,000
94-327 Hokuahiahi St #225 7/7/23 $389,000
94-602 Lumiaina St #V203 7/7/23 $550,000
94-870 Lumiauau St #L102 7/5/23 $445,000
94-249 Waikele Rd #B214 7/7/23 $379,500
94-318 Haaa St 7/5/23 $960,000
94-325 Kipou Pl 7/6/23 $1,350,000
94-497 Holaniku St 7/7/23 $1,157,000
94-287 Kikiula Loop 7/3/23 $950,000
94-123 Kaaholo Pl 7/7/23 $970,000
94-1059 Oli Loop #B 8 7/7/23 $537,000
94-511 Halehau Pl 7/5/23 $890,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Nuuanu    
55 Merchant St #Office 14 7/7/23 $500,000
55 Merchant St #Office 15 7/7/23 $500,000
55 Merchant St #Office 16 7/7/23 $500,000
55 Merchant St #Office 17 7/7/23 $500,000
55 Merchant St #Office 18 7/7/23 $500,000
55 Merchant St #Office 19 7/7/23 $500,000
55 Merchant St #Office 20 7/7/23 $500,000
55 Merchant St #Office 21 7/7/23 $500,000
55 Merchant St #Office 22 7/7/23 $500,000
55 Merchant St #Office 23 7/7/23 $500,000
55 Merchant St #Office 24 7/7/23 $500,000
55 Merchant St #Office 25 7/7/23 $500,000
55 Merchant St #Office 26 7/7/23 $500,000
55 Merchant St #Office 27 7/7/23 $500,000
55 Merchant St #Office 28 7/7/23 $500,000
55 Merchant St #Office 29 7/7/23 $500,000
55 Merchant St #Office 30 7/7/23 $500,000
55 Merchant St #Office 31 7/7/23 $500,000
55 Merchant St #Retail1 7/7/23 $250,000
55 Merchant St #Retail2 7/7/23 $250,000
55 Merchant St #Retail3 7/7/23 $250,000
55 Merchant St #Rest 1 7/7/23 $950,000
55 Merchant St #Rest 2 7/7/23 $275,000
55 Merchant St #Prkg 1 7/7/23 $1,900,000
55 Merchant St #Mgmt 2 7/7/23 $175,000
55 Merchant St #Prkg 4 7/7/23 $175,000
Wahiawa    
720 Kilani Ave 7/6/23 $400,000
