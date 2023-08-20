Hawaii Real Estate Sales: June 3-7, 2023

|For The Week Of July 3-7
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|1274 Haloa Dr
|7/5/23
|$867,000
|509 Mananai Pl #T
|7/3/23
|$475,000
|Aina Haina
|231 Hao St
|7/7/23
|$1,380,000
|5197 Poola St
|7/7/23
|$2,250,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|1299 G Moanalualani Way #15G
|7/5/23
|$875,000
|1116 Makaala St
|7/7/23
|$848,000
|1132 Ala Aloalo St
|7/6/23
|$1,550,000
|3230 Ala Ilima St #302
|7/5/23
|$325,000
|5333 Likini St #1309
|7/6/23
|$420,000
|1070 Ala Napunani St #304
|7/6/23
|$752,000
|Ala Moana
|88 Piikoi St #602
|7/5/23
|$890,000
|1624 Kanunu St #1107
|7/7/23
|$475,000
|1600 Ala Moana Blvd #2806
|7/3/23
|$888,000
|1600 Ala Moana Blvd #3606
|7/3/23
|$999,998
|410 Atkinson Dr #1121
|7/7/23
|$198,000
|410 Atkinson Dr #1417
|7/5/23
|$200,000
|1391 Kapiolani Blvd #2312
|7/5/23
|$1,700,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-1012 Kaipalaoa St #5502
|7/3/23
|$735,000
|91-3525 Kauluakoko St #1801
|7/7/23
|$999,000
|91-3575 Iwikuamoo St #505
|7/5/23
|$540,000
|91-1059 Puaniu St #21S
|7/6/23
|$530,000
|91-1050 Puhipaka St
|7/7/23
|$820,000
|92-1086 Olani St #4
|7/7/23
|$1,225,000
|91-1073 Kaiopua St
|7/3/23
|$912,000
|91-1021 Kaileolea Dr #H3
|7/5/23
|$675,000
|91-1182 Kaiopua St
|7/6/23
|$805,000
|91-2220 Kaiwawalo St #1306
|7/5/23
|$809,500
|91-1496 Kaikohola St #D7
|7/5/23
|$1,442,000
|91-1353 Kaikohola St #D110
|7/3/23
|$999,999
|91-1893 Olali St
|7/7/23
|$1,132,171
|91-997 Huaulaula Lp
|7/3/23
|$1,090,000
|Hawaii Kai
|580 Lunalilo Home Rd #Vb1408
|7/7/23
|$990,000
|6770 Hawaii Kai Dr #1202
|7/7/23
|$655,333
|103 Hoolako Pl
|7/6/23
|$1,385,000
|Heeia
|46-034 Puulena St #725
|7/7/23
|$751,000
|46-001 Puulena St #305
|7/3/23
|$600,000
|46-269 Kahuhipa St #D202
|7/5/23
|$128,000
|46-272 Kalali St
|7/7/23
|$1,712,500
|Kaaawa
|51-624 Kamehameha Hwy
|7/6/23
|$1,100,000
|Kahaluu
|47-658 2 Hui Kelu St #7502
|7/3/23
|$730,000
|47-580 Ahuimanu Rd
|7/3/23
|$1,249,000
|47-641 Melekula Rd
|7/6/23
|$980,000
|47-422 Mahakea Rd
|7/5/23
|$1,400,000
|Kahuku
|56-458 Kamehameha Hwy #Unit 13
|7/5/23
|$875,000
|Kailua
|322 Aoloa St #1404
|7/7/23
|$630,000
|886 Akalei Pl
|7/6/23
|$1,750,000
|235 Alala Rd
|7/7/23
|$1,780,000
|1077 Kamahele St
|7/3/23
|$1,530,000
|14 Aulike St #604
|7/5/23
|$650,000
|Kaimuki
|804 12th Ave
|7/7/23
|$1,368,000
|Kakaako
|801 South St #3911
|7/7/23
|$647,000
|725 Kapiolani Blvd #806
|7/5/23
|$530,000
|415 S St #1903
|7/7/23
|$612,000
|987 Queen St #2700
|7/7/23
|$923,853
|1000 Auahi St #3211
|7/7/23
|$874,950
|1000 Auahi St #3501
|7/5/23
|$1,420,000
|1330 Ala Moana Blvd #1107
|7/7/23
|$714,000
|Kalihi Valley
|1748 Kuikele St
|7/3/23
|$929,000
|Kaneohe
|443 Ilimano St
|7/7/23
|$1,550,000
|45-682 Kulukeoe St
|7/6/23
|$1,165,000
|45-625 A Halekou Pl #A, A1
|7/6/23
|$1,450,000
|Kapahulu
|3089 La Pietra Cir #20
|7/3/23
|$2,900,000
|Kapalama
|1555 Pohaku St #B604
|7/3/23
|$338,000
|Kuliouou
|249 A Kuliouou Rd
|7/5/23
|$1,255,000
|Lower Manoa
|1415 Punahou St #1006
|7/6/23
|$395,000
|Makaha
|84-680 Kili Dr #1603
|7/5/23
|$187,000
|84-754 Ala Mahiku St #38A
|7/7/23
|$333,000
|84-575 Kili Dr #71
|7/3/23
|$880,000
|84-671 Manuku St
|7/5/23
|$390,930
|84-637 A Manuku St
|7/7/23
|$380,000
|84-495 Nukea St
|7/7/23
|$540,000
|84-931 Maunaolu St #20
|7/3/23
|$1,053,500
|84-934 Maunaolu St #23
|7/3/23
|$1,014,400
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-149 Kohi Pl
|7/7/23
|$1,275,000
|Makiki
|1403 Makiki St #B203
|7/7/23
|$352,000
|1441 Victoria St #1204
|7/3/23
|$582,000
|1548 Liholiho St #401
|7/5/23
|$390,000
|1441 Piikoi St #209
|7/7/23
|$560,000
|1419 Dominis St #1205
|7/7/23
|$273,000
|1700 Makiki St #209
|7/7/23
|$187,900
|Mccully
|2100 Date St #1707
|7/6/23
|$314,000
|747 Wiliwili St #804
|7/7/23
|$486,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-301 Mahapili Ct #155
|7/7/23
|$660,000
|95-065 Waikalani Dr #F401
|7/6/23
|$340,000
|95-273 Waikalani Dr #D705
|7/7/23
|$502,500
|95-1050 Makaikai St #4H
|7/6/23
|$475,000
|95-607 Ainana Way
|7/5/23
|$950,000
|95-1048 Palamoa St #110
|7/6/23
|$1,210,000
|95-860 Ukuwai St
|7/5/23
|$1,745,000
|Mokuleia
|68-077 Au St #2B
|7/3/23
|$375,000
|Nuuanu
|1515 Nuuanu Ave #1852
|7/7/23
|$379,000
|1200 Queen Emma St #3210
|7/7/23
|$625,000
|2826 Booth Rd
|7/3/23
|$1,095,000
|Palolo Valley, St Louis Heights
|4108 Keanu St
|7/5/23
|$1,885,000
|Pearl City
|1745 Hooui Pl
|7/7/23
|$950,000
|1621 Hoohiamoe St
|7/3/23
|$900,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-729 Moanalua Loop #207
|7/6/23
|$405,000
|98-703 Iho Pl #704
|7/7/23
|$464,000
|98-1213 Pakalana St
|7/5/23
|$985,000
|98-400 Koauka Lp #414
|7/7/23
|$665,000
|98-1036 Moanalua Rd #104
|7/7/23
|$405,000
|98-263 Kaonohi St #I1
|7/3/23
|$552,500
|98-288 Kaonohi St #807
|7/5/23
|$130,000
|Punaluu
|53-549 Kamehameha Hwy #316
|7/7/23
|$130,000
|53-567 Kamehameha Hwy #Bl606
|7/6/23
|$316,400
|Puunui Alewa Heights
|2754 Pali Hwy
|7/7/23
|$3,100,000
|Sunset Beach, Pupukea
|59-550 Pupukea Rd #Unit 2
|7/5/23
|$1,041,000
|Wahiawa
|1600 Wilikina Dr #C608
|7/5/23
|$365,000
|1830 Wilikina Dr #907
|7/5/23
|$240,000
|1576 California Ave #A
|7/7/23
|$669,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|4999 Kahala Ave #222
|7/7/23
|$107,000
|944 Koloa St
|7/7/23
|$3,250,000
|1893 Alaweo St
|7/7/23
|$2,815,000
|Waianae
|86-265 Alamihi St
|7/7/23
|$615,000
|86-208 Moeha St
|7/6/23
|$759,000
|Waikiki
|223 Saratoga Rd #2105
|7/3/23
|$760,000
|223 Saratoga Rd #2803
|7/6/23
|$2,150,000
|1777 Ala Moana Blvd #1242
|7/3/23
|$890,000
|1700 Ala Moana Blvd #2702
|7/7/23
|$440,000
|1720 Ala Moana Blvd #804B
|7/5/23
|$125,000
|400 Hobron Ln #2010
|7/5/23
|$400,000
|448 Namahana St #201
|7/7/23
|$280,000
|430 Lewers St #602
|7/5/23
|$575,000
|430 Kaiolu St #1003
|7/7/23
|$430,000
|2211 Ala Wai Blvd #2005
|7/7/23
|$357,000
|2211 Ala Wai Blvd #2101
|7/7/23
|$380,000
|2240 Kuhio Ave #2113
|7/5/23
|$148,000
|2345 Ala Wai Blvd #1213
|7/7/23
|$330,000
|445 Seaside Ave #1715
|7/6/23
|$334,000
|2355 Ala Wai Blvd #907
|7/3/23
|$481,000
|2427 Kuhio Ave #603
|7/7/23
|$608,000
|2440 Kuhio Ave #501
|7/5/23
|$310,000
|2421 Tusitala St #1903
|7/7/23
|$330,000
|2415 Ala Wai Blvd #701
|7/5/23
|$428,000
|155 Paoakalani Ave #902
|7/5/23
|$800,000
|Waipahu
|94-025 Kuahelani Ave #157
|7/5/23
|$560,000
|94-327 Hokuahiahi St #225
|7/7/23
|$389,000
|94-602 Lumiaina St #V203
|7/7/23
|$550,000
|94-870 Lumiauau St #L102
|7/5/23
|$445,000
|94-249 Waikele Rd #B214
|7/7/23
|$379,500
|94-318 Haaa St
|7/5/23
|$960,000
|94-325 Kipou Pl
|7/6/23
|$1,350,000
|94-497 Holaniku St
|7/7/23
|$1,157,000
|94-287 Kikiula Loop
|7/3/23
|$950,000
|94-123 Kaaholo Pl
|7/7/23
|$970,000
|94-1059 Oli Loop #B 8
|7/7/23
|$537,000
|94-511 Halehau Pl
|7/5/23
|$890,000
|
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Nuuanu
|55 Merchant St #Office 14
|7/7/23
|$500,000
|55 Merchant St #Office 15
|7/7/23
|$500,000
|55 Merchant St #Office 16
|7/7/23
|$500,000
|55 Merchant St #Office 17
|7/7/23
|$500,000
|55 Merchant St #Office 18
|7/7/23
|$500,000
|55 Merchant St #Office 19
|7/7/23
|$500,000
|55 Merchant St #Office 20
|7/7/23
|$500,000
|55 Merchant St #Office 21
|7/7/23
|$500,000
|55 Merchant St #Office 22
|7/7/23
|$500,000
|55 Merchant St #Office 23
|7/7/23
|$500,000
|55 Merchant St #Office 24
|7/7/23
|$500,000
|55 Merchant St #Office 25
|7/7/23
|$500,000
|55 Merchant St #Office 26
|7/7/23
|$500,000
|55 Merchant St #Office 27
|7/7/23
|$500,000
|55 Merchant St #Office 28
|7/7/23
|$500,000
|55 Merchant St #Office 29
|7/7/23
|$500,000
|55 Merchant St #Office 30
|7/7/23
|$500,000
|55 Merchant St #Office 31
|7/7/23
|$500,000
|55 Merchant St #Retail1
|7/7/23
|$250,000
|55 Merchant St #Retail2
|7/7/23
|$250,000
|55 Merchant St #Retail3
|7/7/23
|$250,000
|55 Merchant St #Rest 1
|7/7/23
|$950,000
|55 Merchant St #Rest 2
|7/7/23
|$275,000
|55 Merchant St #Prkg 1
|7/7/23
|$1,900,000
|55 Merchant St #Mgmt 2
|7/7/23
|$175,000
|55 Merchant St #Prkg 4
|7/7/23
|$175,000
|Wahiawa
|720 Kilani Ave
|7/6/23
|$400,000
