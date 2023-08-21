Search and relief efforts continue as Maui prepares for Biden visit

The search and relief efforts on Maui continue today as the island prepares for a presidential visit and possible rain showers.

As of Sunday night, the Lahaina wildfire death toll remained at 114, unchanged from Friday night, with estimates of the missing at about 1,000.

Maui County released the identities of five more victims of the Aug. 8 Lahaina on Sunday. The five victims, all from Lahaina, are: Conchita Sagudang, 75; Danilo Sagudang, 55; Rodolfo Rocutan, 76; Jonathan Somaoang, 76; and Angelita Vasquez, 88.

The county said that of the 114 confirmed victims, 11 have been identified and their families’ notified, while 16 have been identified but their families have not been located or notified, the county said in its Sunday evening update.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden left Lake Tahoe this morning and are scheduled to arrive on Maui just after 11 a.m. today to comfort survivors of the Aug. 8 devastating wildfires that leveled Lahaina.

They will be accompanied by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and plan to meet with federal, state, and local leaders, as well as survivors from the Aug. 8 wildfire catastrophe.

“The president and the first lady will see firsthand the impacts of the devastating wildfires as well as discuss the recovery effort. While in Maui, they will also talk to survivors and thank first responders,” according to a White House news release today.

The Bidens are expected to spend about six hours on Maui before returning to Lake Tahoe where they are vacationing this week.

They will view Lahaina, both from helicopters and on the ground, and the president will deliver remarks paying tribute to the victims

“I know how profoundly loss can impact a family and a community and I know nothing can replace the loss of life,” Biden said in a statement ahead of the trip. “I will do everything in my power to help Maui recover and rebuild from this tragedy. And throughout our efforts, we are focused on respecting sacred lands, cultures, and traditions.”

The White House said Biden will also tap Bob Fenton, a regional leader at the Federal Emergency Management Agency, as chief federal response coordinator for the Maui wildfires, ensuring that someone from his administration will be responsible for long-term recovery efforts.

Nearly two weeks days after the firestorm, federal, state and county officials still do not have a full account of how many people are missing and who they are.

Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, said that as of Sunday about 85% of the affected area had been searched and nearly 2,000 people remained without power and 10,000 were without telecom connectivity. Water in parts of west Maui is not safe to drink.

Schatz, who will be with Biden as the president travels on Maui, stressed that officials were “still responding to the disaster” and “We are not yet in a recovery phase.”

“As bad as this looks, it’s actually worse,” he said in a phone interview with the Associated Press on Sunday. “What you can’t see is the damage to utility infrastructure. What you can’t see is the thousands of kids who are trying to figure out how to go to school this fall. What you can’t see is the first responders who went into the flames without regard for their own safety and had their own homes burned down.”

The forecast for Maui today calls for spotty showers as the remnants of former Hurricane Fernanda pass over parts of the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.