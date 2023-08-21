Vital Statistics: Aug. 11-16, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Aug. 11-16
>> Daniel Patrick Anderson and Jessica Lyn Ingram
>> Michael Davis Bryant and Jessica Lee Belbin
>> Salina Mary Cardiel and Edgar Gustavo Gutierrez Chavez
>> Melissa Danielle Rhonda Coade and Paul Adam Salley
>> Sonia Lopez Coats and Ricky Jaramillo Jr.
>> Alfred Wilham Kekawanowano Combes and Lauren Marie Kuunai Cera
>> Leticia Derla-Moniz and Ramon Lara Esqueda
>> Manta Kainalukea Dircks and Amber Pua Malia Boll
>> Briana Marie Fahrney and Christopher Daniel Carter
>> Jacquelyn Kekinookalani Garcia and Reginald James Punaheleokalani Maldonado Jr.
>> Brandy Ku‘uipo Gouveia and Raleigh James Kealoha Pau‘ole Meiers
>> Mathieu Vincent Harroir and Sarah Claire Celine Bouchet
>> Jeremy Michael Inman and Amelia Elizabeth Adair Willson
>> Ferenc Pal Ivancsics and Marta Muranyi
>> Amy Sadako Kanakuri and Ross Takeshi Higa
>> Korina Rose Krueg and Zachary Logan Mathis
>> Tenisha Rochard Littlejohn and Nathan Lewis Stark
>> Aurelio Alexander-Coleon Lopez and Shanaya Leilani Kay Jazzmarice Williams
>> Elisa Lou and Aaron Ling-Fung Pang
>> Lucas Mafra Felipe and Millena Gomes Pereira
>> Harvey Weston Malott and Chelsea Anne Breaux
>> Jason D. Martinez and Sharanita Phan
>> Joseph Seaman Martus and Toni Karen Daniels
>> Maggie Rae McNeely and Bodee Lee Woomer
>> Iris Jazmin Mendoza and Gregory Kaimana O‘Kalani Peregil
>> Lindsay Marie Oliver and Bradley Robert Garcia
>> Darwin Carlos Raquel and Roland Camingao Laforga
>> Anthony Joseph Reisch and Leslie Yazlyn Bravo Benitez
>> Erika Renteria and Kristian Ray Alonzo
>> Rainer Schmid and Rita Wipper
>> Michael Frederick Schulze and Alena Polanco Olaes
>> Scott Stewart Wheeler and Sarah Christine Crain
>> Xiaotong Yang and Siqiao Ao
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Aug. 11-16
>> Keoki Ho‘oikaikalanakilakekahimauna Kapu Baily
>> Soona Lachlan Torres Cawdery
>> Naia Presella Gavilan Cherry
>> Zion Micael De Gouveia
>> Akai Ezekiel Keoni Eveland
>> Jameson Grant Gaither
>> Kaleimanuia Tayomi LaRue Hinkel
>> Luke Michael Hudson
>> Teagan Rae Klunejko
>> Donatella Carmela Lavarello
>> Adeline Yuet Lee
>> Gabriel Kenneth MacKay
>> Uhiwai Kaulukou Makainai
>> Olivia-Jade La‘aukukahiokapo Malepeai
>> Dealyn Angel Baldovino Mendoza
>> Harmony Leina‘ala‘okealoha Merrick
>> Cobi Chiyo Morikawa
>> Atlas Von Pedigo
>> Elijah Kahiau Arrell Putman
>> Summer Elizabeth Rykaczewski
>> Maximus Liam Smith
>> Leo Lane Spoelstra
>> Raiden Zayir Torres
>> Ariella Akiko Valente
>> Camila Mel Miranda Vinluan
