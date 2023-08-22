Hawaii DOH call center among resources available to victims of Maui fires

The Hawaii Department of Health says it has launched a call center to help Maui residents impacted by the wildfires.

The call center can connect impacted residents with non-emergency medical services, mental health support, and other services.

It is available 7:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 833-833-3431 or 808-586-4468.

Additionally, an emergency prescription assistance program is available for uninsured Maui residents impacted by the wildfires.

Maui residents should call the EPAP toll-free hotline at 855-793-7470 to verify eligibility and register.

Following registration, residents will be able to fill their prescription from a health care provider at a pharmacy enrolled in the EPAP program. Prescriptions may be renewed every 30 days as long as the program is active.

DOH’s Maui Community Mental Health Center in Wailuku is also available to support individuals experiencing emotional or psychological distress as a result of the wildfires. It is open weekdays from 7:45 a.m.to to 4:30 p.m. Contact the Maui CMHC at 808-984-2150, via email at mauiwellness@doh.hawaii.gov or in person at 121 Mahalani Street in Wailuku.

The Lahaina Health Center, a coordinated health clinic run by DOH in partnership with comunity agencies, also remains open at Akoakoa Place below Lahaina Civic Center.

No appointment is necessary, and no health insurance is required to be seen at the center, which offers general medical care, prescription refills, and mental health services. It is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

Visit health.hawaii.gov/mauiwildfires for updates.