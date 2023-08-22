Maui County officials to discuss efforts to account for the missing

Editor’s Note: Watch the video above on your desktop computer. Viewing from your mobile phone? Click here to watch on Facebook.

Maui County officials are holding a press conference this afternoon to discuss the efforts to account for the several hundred reported as still missing or unaccounted for after the Aug. 8 fires on Maui.

The Star-Advertiser earlier today reported no official list of the names and number of people missing is publicly available.

The community-organized, crowd-sourced Maui Fires People Locator had 724 entries this morning, however, some entries included more than one person. Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said Sunday night that there are an estimated 850 people unaccounted for — down from estimates of about 1,000.

The confirmed death toll is at 115 as of Monday evening, and Maui County officials said that 100% of the single-family residences have now been searched in Lahaina. Authorities are turning their search to destroyed or damaged multistory structures in the historic seaside town.

Honolulu Fire Department rescue divers, Maui Fire Department personnel and the U.S. Navy completed underwater searches of Lahaina Harbor over the weekend, according to MFD in a Facebook post today.

For this afternoon’s press conference, speakers include Maui Mayor Richard Bissen; Maui Police Chief John Pelletier; FBI Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill and Julie French, a subject-matter expert in DNA identification; Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura; and Maui Prosecuting Attorney Andrew Martin.

The livestream is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m.