Maui County sues Hawaiian Electric over deadly wildfires

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

Maui County sued Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc and its subsidiaries, including Maui Electric Co., today, alleging civil damages from the deadly Aug. 8 fires in Lahaina.

The lawsuit in Second Circuit Court alleges Hawaiian Electric and its subsidiaries acted negligently by failing to turn off power to their electrical equipment despite a National Weather Service “red flag warning” issued Aug. 7, the day before the wildfires exploded.

The lawsuit also claims Hawaiian Electric’s energized and downed power lines ignited the fires by sparking dry grass and brush. The lawsuit also accuses Hawaiian Electric of failing to maintain its systems and power grid, leading to three different Maui fires on Aug. 8.

Hawaiian Electric is a for-profit, investor-owned utility that trades publicly on the New York Stock Exchange serving 95% of Hawaii customers everywhere but Kauai.

So far the death toll from the Lahaina fire remains at 115.

The fires in Lahaina and Kula burned over 3,000 acres and destroyed more than 2,200 structures — most of them residences — and caused an estimated $5.5 billion in damage.

The county lawsuit is in addition to a host of civil suits against Hawaiian Electric, including one also filed today on behalf of the company’s stockholders.

Bloomberg News reports that Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. was sued by investors after the utility’s share price was pummeled in the wake of the Maui fires.

Despite knowing the threat that wildfires posed to Maui, the utility’s compromised safety protocols put the island at a heightened risk, according to a lawsuit filed today in San Francisco federal court.

The lawsuit appears to be the first securities fraud lawsuit that focuses on the impact on investors rather than island residents. Bloomberg reported that similar to other suits against the company, it also blames Hawaiian Electric for failing to maintain a plan to cut electricity off in areas where strong wind events could cause the fires to spread.

The omissions contributed to the “precipitous decline in the market value of the company’s securities,” the investors claim, adding that they suffered “significant losses and damages” as a result. The utility’s share price has plunged 69% since July 26.

Numerous lawsuits have been filed alleging that Hawaiian Electric’s power lines contributed to the fires that destroyed much of Lahaina. Until today, the suits have been property damage and wrongful death claims based on arguments the utility kept power on despite high-wind warnings, and that it didn’t follow through on safety upgrades for its equipment.

The lawsuits allege the utility’s internal files show officials were aware power shutdowns could have helped avoid wildfires, but failed to implement them.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The state Supreme Court this morning denied a petition by the Board of Land and Natural Resources claiming a judge’s ruling prevented enough water from being available to fight the Upcountry wildfires.

In its brief order denying the petition, the court said state attorneys failed to establish “a clear and indisputable right to the relief requested.”

Justices on Wednesday afternoon heard oral arguments on the petition, which claimed the actions of Environmental Court Judge Jeffrey Crabtree hampered efforts to fight the fires that destroyed some 19 homes and blackened thousands of acres.

In its petition, the board was aiming to move a dispute over the use of East Maui water forward and overturn the June decision by Crabtree authorizing East Maui stream diversions to 31.5 million gallons of water per day, a reduction from the 40 million gallons per day authorized by BLNR.

During the hearing, a Maui County attorney told justices there was enough water to battle the wind-whipped flames.

The fires that started in Olinda and Kula on Aug. 8 continue to burn and remain 85% contained with only hot spots left, officials said Wednesday.

Bloomberg News contributed to this report.