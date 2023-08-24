Maui County releases names of 388 people unaccounted for after Lahaina fire

Maui County released a validated list of the names of 388 people who have been reported unaccounted for after the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire disaster.

County officials said Thursday night that the names are being provided to the public to help identify anyone who can be accounted for.

The names on the list compiled by the FBI were deemed validated as long as they included the first and last name of the person and a verified contact number for the person who reported the individual.

The Maui Police Department asks for the public’s help in providing information on anyone on the list who can be accounted for.

MPD said if you recognize a name on the list and know the person is safe, or if you have additional information about the person that may help locate them, contact the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov.

“We’re releasing this list of names today because we know that it will help with the investigation,” Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said in a news release Thursday night. “We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed. This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible.”

Maui County said as of late Thursday afternoon, an additional 1,732 individuals who had originally been reported as unaccounted for have since been found safe and well.

Anyone who believes an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the validated list of names should email unaccounted@mpd.net and provide police with any information on the person.

Immediate family members of an individual who is still unaccounted for can visit the Family Assistance Center in the Monarchy Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency in Kaanapali to provide a DNA sample to assist with the identification process. If you live outside of Maui, contact the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or HN-COMMAND- POST@ic.fbi.gov to coordinate submission of a DNA sample.

View the list below or visit www.mauinuistrong.info/unaccountedfor. The validated list of names of individuals who remain unaccounted for is:

Reference ID #, First and last name

66, Louise Abihai

85, John Aeohuhu

106, Seth Alberico

107, Kalia Alberico

125, Jennifer Alviar

126, Generosa Amakata (aka Chun)

132, June Anbe

136, Christopher Anderson

155, John (aka Juan) Arquero

156, Adelina Arquero

166, Rolando Avincula

172, Samuel Back

173, Angelica Baclig

2702, Ellen Bassford

192, Revelina Baybayan

202, Ken Beebe

207, Julian Bellin

213, Johanna (aka Jopie) Bergman

214, Luz Bernabe

218, Julie Bernades

221, Dorothy Best

244, Larry Botelho

276, Charlie Boy

2703, Karrol Britton

1949, Akili Bryant

259, Jennifer Buasert

260, Angelica Buasert

264, Maurice Buen

266, Travis (aka Kawai) Bulawan

269, Bob Burgelhams

270, Donald Burgess

272, Dove Burgmen

277, Andy Burnt

278, Haden Burt

280, Florina Cabales

295, Adelino Carbae

305, Caresse Carson

306, Buddy Joe Carter

308, Mark Wayne Carvalho

2787, Joel Case

320, Rene Castillo

322, Ediomede Castillo

332, Poerava Cemigh

338, Cedrick Ching

340, Lani Chow

342, Lilian Christe

347, Liz Chun

352, Jayson Clarke

353, Chris Clayton

355, Patricia (aka Patsy) Clifford

368, William K. Collins

369, Christine Delora Collins

372, Lydia Coloma

377, Sarah Connelly

381, Allen Constantino

387, Stephen Cooper

388, Riley Copeland

392, Vance Corpuz

398, Jordan Cortinez

399, Randy Costa

400, Dorothy Costa

405, Liliana Coundrey

419, Rosemary Cummings

424, Stéphane Cuvelette

451, Chris (aka CJ) Delacruz Jr.

452, Krystal Delapinia (or Delapina)

2280, Juan DeLion

456, Jerry Beth Demelo

461, Ruth Deodna

462, Dave DeProsse

474, Kacie Dias

475, Marilou Dias

481, Mitchell Dombek

482, Moises Domingdil

496, Busaba Douglas

507, Maurice Duen

515, Robbie Dunn

519, Joseph M. (aka Lil Joe) Durante Jr.

527, Herman Edlao

532, Jean (aka Jeanne) Eliason

535, Robbie Elliott

536, James Kimo Elliott

547, Barbara Essman

549, Timothy Esty

570, Timmy Ferguson

574, Bob Fields

2660, William Fink

581, David Flading

602, Kalani Frey

606, Kenyero Fuentes

613, Tante Galang

634, Phyliss (aka Penny) Garett

635, Mark Garnaas

636, Charles Garrett

638, Michael Ray Garvin

639, Michael Craig Gatlin

644, Junmark Geovanie Villegas

647, Gary Gillette

666, David González

668, Michael Gordon

669, Rebecca Gordon

677, Sidney Greene

682, Robin Gross

701, Michael Hammerschmidt

706, Adam Hanson

707, Chase Daniel Hanson

708, Morris Haole

713, Remy Selim Hart

715, Jay Vaughn Hartman

716, Allen Hashimoto

722, Zach Hawley

1947, Billie Hazel

1948, Chris Hazel

726, Yazmine Heermance

742, Arturo Gonzalez Hernandez

764, Maureen Ho

768, Larry Hogan

2777, Mark Hoshino

788, Haydn Huntley

792, Stephen Hyun

796, Pacita Ibanez

802, Fallen Ildefonso

804, Rafael Imperial

809, Richard Iona

822, Wade Jacobsen

833, Via Jay Vogt

841, Kai John

843, Don Johnson

848, Jason Josefovicz

851, Lehua Kaahane

852, Jon Kaaihue Jr.

853, Virginia Ka’al

859, Charlene Kaiama Kahoe

860, Norman Kaiaokamalie

863, Morris Kaita

864, Crystal Kalalau

865, Elizabeth Kalalealea ShawReyes

866, Sharon Kalani

869, Patlynn KalauliIto

877, Gordon Kamahika

879, Norman Kamaka

886, James Kanekoa

887, Jason Kaneshiro

888, John Kaniho

891, Marsha Kaoni

897, Anne Marie Karlsen

898, Paul Kasprzycki

911, Michael Kearns

918, Conrad Kekoa Johnson

919, Leana Kekoa Johnson

923, Lynda Kenney

924, Barnaby Kenney

927, John Keohuhu

931, Barbara Kerrbox

932, Jason Khanna

933, Sue Kidney

934, Michael Kidney

935, Gary (aka Duffy) Kiel

940, Mark King

941, Lulu King

950, Sabree Koch

952, Imee Koike

953, Hannah Koltz

966, Ronald Kristy

968, Mike Kushner

970, Joyce Kushner

971, Theresa Kuzianik

2711, Aliavu La

2658, Margie Laborte

975, Jarend Lacuesta

979, Patricia Lanphar

980, Rick Laoonetti

982, Joseph Lara

984, Ric Larsen

989, Joseph Laura

996, Rich Ha (Nina) Thi Le

998, Bich Ha (Nina) Thi Le

1004, Tim Lee

1005, Jimi Lee

1007, Gail Leiby

1008, Jay Lein

1014, Tony Leon-Guerrero

2172, David Lewis

1025, Colleen Liggett

1026, Sky Liggett

1040, Mora Lohaina

1046, Ned Loomis

1044, Sabree Lopez

1045, Eduardo Lopez

1052, Wendy Lou Rose

1054, Sharon Loveland

1055, Kenneth Loveland

1065, James Lusk

1066, Bibiana Lutrania

1083, Michael Mahnesmith

1087, Sabina Makaiwi

1093, Malou Mallison

1094, Barry Maloy (aka Malloy)

1098, Alex Manno

1100, María Mansur La Valva

1108, Vaughn Mariani

1113, Brad Marquez

1117, Leroy (aka Le) Marsolek

1123, Eliza Martinez Cota

1124, Joel Martinez Cota

1125, Carlos Martinez Cota

1126, Emilia Martinez Cota

1129, Brian Masano

1131, Tevita (aka Noa) Mataele

1132, Douglas (aka Doug) Matsuda Boucher

1143, Heidi Mazur

1144, John McCarthy

1148, Michael Francis McCartin

1149, Michael McCartney

1155, James McDonald

1156, Joseph (aka Joe) McKibben

1157, Gerald (aka Jerry) McLain

1159, Brandon Chase McLaughlin

1161, Harry McMeen

1162, Kelly McMullen

1164, Eileen Medcev

1168, Carter Mejia

1175, Visitacion Mercado

1176, Anna Merva-Driscoll

1179, Fallen Miles

1181, Michael Misaka

1191, Dwayne Jose Moore

1204, Jordan Moore

1193, Donald Moral

1194, Christopher Moral

215, Michael Morinho

1211, John Mosley

2565, Sean Musko

1223, Kevin Nacua

1231, Timmy Nakamoto

1234, Edyngton Naki

1235, Ben Namoa-Hanusa

1236, Anaya Nand

1239, Angela Nee Thompson

1244, Tammy Jo Nelson

1250, Lianna Nespor

1251, Paterna (aka Patti) Neuse

1267, David Nuesca

1283, Johnny (aka J.O.) Olson

1290, Matsuyuki (aka Matsu) Osato

51, Barbara Osurman

1292, Joseph Owens

382, Leticia (aka Letty or Lety) Padagas Constantino

1306, K Pagan

1309, Albert Pagdilao

1312, Valencia Paige

1328, Damon Parrillo

1331, Nick Pasion

1333, Petie Paul

1340, Pablo Perez

1341, Alisa Perez

1345, Michael Perreira

1349, Mark Peterson

1354, Herbert Phillips

1362, Victor Polcano

2708, Robert Lynne (aka Hank) Potter

1374, Bobby Powers

2605, Beverly Powers

1384, Jaimie Profetta

1389, Farrah Pu

1392, Gwendolyn (aka Kanani) Puou

1394, Glenz Q Sabay

1396, Junmark Quijano

1397, Felimon Quijano

1402, Kathy (aka Cathy) Racela

1419, Richard (aka Rick) Rashon

1421, Alfred (aka Alfie) Rawlings

2780, Santa Maria Raymond

1428, Justin Recolizado

1429, Victoria Recolizado

1430, Eugene Recolizado

1431, Ken Redstone

1432, Kawika Regidor

1438, Elisha Joy Remi Elloui

1439, Sandra Keiko Reyes

1446, James Richardson

2779, Catherine Richardson

1447 ,Trevor Richmond

2173, Dale Ritcher

2790, Jose Luis Roa

1475, Raúl Alfonso Mancera Rodriguez

1477, Colin Rogers

1479, Sundance Roman

2284, Midira Rosado

2726, Reuben Rosado

1489, Cathy Russell

1490, Kimberly Russell (or Russel)

1491, Mike Ryan

1492, Jay-are Sabalo

1495, Dan Saenz

1497, Israel Sagabaen

753, Elvis Saint Hilaire

1512, Hoku Sanchez

1514, Ruben Sanchez

1517, Terrance Santiago

1522, Edward Sato (aka Katsumi)

1526, Ivan Saturno

1529, Judy Savage

1536, Venus Schlauch

1539, Susan Schow

1542, Sandy Schultz

1551, Nora Semillano

1562, Fredrick Shaw

1563, Carole Shaw

1567, Joe Shillings

1572, Kevin Siemon

1578, Anthony (aka Tony) Simpson

1597, Natalie Smith

1601, Michael Smith

2171, Sarina Smith

1602, Derek Smithson

1603, Phil Sneed

2785, Tiffany Solorzano-Nutter

1610, Ninoska Somers

1614, Rebecca Spague

1615, Laura Sparkman

1616, Gracie Sparkman

1617, Lynn Speakes

1619, Gabi Spetler

1626, Janet St. Claire

1627, Floyd A. St. Claire

1641, Alia Steinbeck

1644, Keith Sternberg

1646, Sherry Stevens

2278, Elmer Lee Stevens

1656, Jeff Sullivan

1658, Melissa Sumeme

1661, Matthew Swift

1675, Virginia Talacio

1690, Holly Tasin

1697, Summer Taylor

1698, Annie Taylor Vance

1702, Henry Telles

1711, Terri Thomas

1716, Mai Thuy

1723, Evangeline Tiu

1732, Talati Tofa

1733, Mick Toko

1735 ,Terry Tomas

1738, Rebeng (aka Revelina) Tomboc

1739, Bibiana Tomboc Acosta

849, Richard Joseph Trevino

1763, Jayzen Tumamao

1765, Tongo Tupou

1766, Nick Turbin

1773, Dax Underwood

1776, Kaimana Unknown

1781, Renee Vachow

1784, Linda Vaikeli

1786, Soni Vainikolo

1804, Patrick Vasquez

1815, Adela Vellejas

1821, Rossel Ventura

1825, Corey Vierra

1829, Adela Villegas

1830, Joel Villegas

1831, Angelica Villegas

1836, Alexander Villiarimo

1843, Leroy Wagner

1846, Andrew Wagner

1855, Robyn Walters

1856, Annette Ward

1860, Malama K. Watson

1866, Warren Waukee

1867, Brian Weiss

1872, Connor Wentworth

1873, Rebecca Wentworth

1874, Sandra Wert

1876, Jerry Wert

1881, T.K. White

1891, Dee Wilke

1902, Michelle Winkler

1908, Josephine Wittenburg

1909, Peter Wood

1910, Inca Wood

1914, Wayne Worthington Jr.

1917, Donna Wright

1920, Dylan James Xander

1921, Glenda Yabes

1936, Darin Young

1937, Jayson Young

1940, Rhonda Young Holde

1941, Mari Younger