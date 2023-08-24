Maui County releases names of 388 people unaccounted for after Lahaina fire

Maui County released a validated list of the names of 388 people who have been reported unaccounted for after the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire disaster.
County officials said Thursday night that the names are being provided to the public to help identify anyone who can be accounted for.
The names on the list compiled by the FBI were deemed validated as long as they included the first and last name of the person and a verified contact number for the person who reported the individual.
The Maui Police Department asks for the public’s help in providing information on anyone on the list who can be accounted for.
MPD said if you recognize a name on the list and know the person is safe, or if you have additional information about the person that may help locate them, contact the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or HN-COMMAND-POST@ic.fbi.gov.
“We’re releasing this list of names today because we know that it will help with the investigation,” Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said in a news release Thursday night. “We also know that once those names come out, it can and will cause pain for folks whose loved ones are listed. This is not an easy thing to do, but we want to make sure that we are doing everything we can to make this investigation as complete and thorough as possible.”
Maui County said as of late Thursday afternoon, an additional 1,732 individuals who had originally been reported as unaccounted for have since been found safe and well.
Anyone who believes an individual is still unaccounted for and their name is not included on the validated list of names should email unaccounted@mpd.net and provide police with any information on the person.
Immediate family members of an individual who is still unaccounted for can visit the Family Assistance Center in the Monarchy Ballroom at the Hyatt Regency in Kaanapali to provide a DNA sample to assist with the identification process. If you live outside of Maui, contact the FBI at (808) 566-4300 or HN-COMMAND- POST@ic.fbi.gov to coordinate submission of a DNA sample.
View the list below or visit www.mauinuistrong.info/unaccountedfor. The validated list of names of individuals who remain unaccounted for is:
Reference ID #, First and last name
66, Louise Abihai
85, John Aeohuhu
106, Seth Alberico
107, Kalia Alberico
125, Jennifer Alviar
126, Generosa Amakata (aka Chun)
132, June Anbe
136, Christopher Anderson
155, John (aka Juan) Arquero
156, Adelina Arquero
166, Rolando Avincula
172, Samuel Back
173, Angelica Baclig
2702, Ellen Bassford
192, Revelina Baybayan
202, Ken Beebe
207, Julian Bellin
213, Johanna (aka Jopie) Bergman
214, Luz Bernabe
218, Julie Bernades
221, Dorothy Best
244, Larry Botelho
276, Charlie Boy
2703, Karrol Britton
1949, Akili Bryant
259, Jennifer Buasert
260, Angelica Buasert
264, Maurice Buen
266, Travis (aka Kawai) Bulawan
269, Bob Burgelhams
270, Donald Burgess
272, Dove Burgmen
277, Andy Burnt
278, Haden Burt
280, Florina Cabales
295, Adelino Carbae
305, Caresse Carson
306, Buddy Joe Carter
308, Mark Wayne Carvalho
2787, Joel Case
320, Rene Castillo
322, Ediomede Castillo
332, Poerava Cemigh
338, Cedrick Ching
340, Lani Chow
342, Lilian Christe
347, Liz Chun
352, Jayson Clarke
353, Chris Clayton
355, Patricia (aka Patsy) Clifford
368, William K. Collins
369, Christine Delora Collins
372, Lydia Coloma
377, Sarah Connelly
381, Allen Constantino
387, Stephen Cooper
388, Riley Copeland
392, Vance Corpuz
398, Jordan Cortinez
399, Randy Costa
400, Dorothy Costa
405, Liliana Coundrey
419, Rosemary Cummings
424, Stéphane Cuvelette
451, Chris (aka CJ) Delacruz Jr.
452, Krystal Delapinia (or Delapina)
2280, Juan DeLion
456, Jerry Beth Demelo
461, Ruth Deodna
462, Dave DeProsse
474, Kacie Dias
475, Marilou Dias
481, Mitchell Dombek
482, Moises Domingdil
496, Busaba Douglas
507, Maurice Duen
515, Robbie Dunn
519, Joseph M. (aka Lil Joe) Durante Jr.
527, Herman Edlao
532, Jean (aka Jeanne) Eliason
535, Robbie Elliott
536, James Kimo Elliott
547, Barbara Essman
549, Timothy Esty
570, Timmy Ferguson
574, Bob Fields
2660, William Fink
581, David Flading
602, Kalani Frey
606, Kenyero Fuentes
613, Tante Galang
634, Phyliss (aka Penny) Garett
635, Mark Garnaas
636, Charles Garrett
638, Michael Ray Garvin
639, Michael Craig Gatlin
644, Junmark Geovanie Villegas
647, Gary Gillette
666, David González
668, Michael Gordon
669, Rebecca Gordon
677, Sidney Greene
682, Robin Gross
701, Michael Hammerschmidt
706, Adam Hanson
707, Chase Daniel Hanson
708, Morris Haole
713, Remy Selim Hart
715, Jay Vaughn Hartman
716, Allen Hashimoto
722, Zach Hawley
1947, Billie Hazel
1948, Chris Hazel
726, Yazmine Heermance
742, Arturo Gonzalez Hernandez
764, Maureen Ho
768, Larry Hogan
2777, Mark Hoshino
788, Haydn Huntley
792, Stephen Hyun
796, Pacita Ibanez
802, Fallen Ildefonso
804, Rafael Imperial
809, Richard Iona
822, Wade Jacobsen
833, Via Jay Vogt
841, Kai John
843, Don Johnson
848, Jason Josefovicz
851, Lehua Kaahane
852, Jon Kaaihue Jr.
853, Virginia Ka’al
859, Charlene Kaiama Kahoe
860, Norman Kaiaokamalie
863, Morris Kaita
864, Crystal Kalalau
865, Elizabeth Kalalealea ShawReyes
866, Sharon Kalani
869, Patlynn KalauliIto
877, Gordon Kamahika
879, Norman Kamaka
886, James Kanekoa
887, Jason Kaneshiro
888, John Kaniho
891, Marsha Kaoni
897, Anne Marie Karlsen
898, Paul Kasprzycki
911, Michael Kearns
918, Conrad Kekoa Johnson
919, Leana Kekoa Johnson
923, Lynda Kenney
924, Barnaby Kenney
927, John Keohuhu
931, Barbara Kerrbox
932, Jason Khanna
933, Sue Kidney
934, Michael Kidney
935, Gary (aka Duffy) Kiel
940, Mark King
941, Lulu King
950, Sabree Koch
952, Imee Koike
953, Hannah Koltz
966, Ronald Kristy
968, Mike Kushner
970, Joyce Kushner
971, Theresa Kuzianik
2711, Aliavu La
2658, Margie Laborte
975, Jarend Lacuesta
979, Patricia Lanphar
980, Rick Laoonetti
982, Joseph Lara
984, Ric Larsen
989, Joseph Laura
996, Rich Ha (Nina) Thi Le
998, Bich Ha (Nina) Thi Le
1004, Tim Lee
1005, Jimi Lee
1007, Gail Leiby
1008, Jay Lein
1014, Tony Leon-Guerrero
2172, David Lewis
1025, Colleen Liggett
1026, Sky Liggett
1040, Mora Lohaina
1046, Ned Loomis
1044, Sabree Lopez
1045, Eduardo Lopez
1052, Wendy Lou Rose
1054, Sharon Loveland
1055, Kenneth Loveland
1065, James Lusk
1066, Bibiana Lutrania
1083, Michael Mahnesmith
1087, Sabina Makaiwi
1093, Malou Mallison
1094, Barry Maloy (aka Malloy)
1098, Alex Manno
1100, María Mansur La Valva
1108, Vaughn Mariani
1113, Brad Marquez
1117, Leroy (aka Le) Marsolek
1123, Eliza Martinez Cota
1124, Joel Martinez Cota
1125, Carlos Martinez Cota
1126, Emilia Martinez Cota
1129, Brian Masano
1131, Tevita (aka Noa) Mataele
1132, Douglas (aka Doug) Matsuda Boucher
1143, Heidi Mazur
1144, John McCarthy
1148, Michael Francis McCartin
1149, Michael McCartney
1155, James McDonald
1156, Joseph (aka Joe) McKibben
1157, Gerald (aka Jerry) McLain
1159, Brandon Chase McLaughlin
1161, Harry McMeen
1162, Kelly McMullen
1164, Eileen Medcev
1168, Carter Mejia
1175, Visitacion Mercado
1176, Anna Merva-Driscoll
1179, Fallen Miles
1181, Michael Misaka
1191, Dwayne Jose Moore
1204, Jordan Moore
1193, Donald Moral
1194, Christopher Moral
215, Michael Morinho
1211, John Mosley
2565, Sean Musko
1223, Kevin Nacua
1231, Timmy Nakamoto
1234, Edyngton Naki
1235, Ben Namoa-Hanusa
1236, Anaya Nand
1239, Angela Nee Thompson
1244, Tammy Jo Nelson
1250, Lianna Nespor
1251, Paterna (aka Patti) Neuse
1267, David Nuesca
1283, Johnny (aka J.O.) Olson
1290, Matsuyuki (aka Matsu) Osato
51, Barbara Osurman
1292, Joseph Owens
382, Leticia (aka Letty or Lety) Padagas Constantino
1306, K Pagan
1309, Albert Pagdilao
1312, Valencia Paige
1328, Damon Parrillo
1331, Nick Pasion
1333, Petie Paul
1340, Pablo Perez
1341, Alisa Perez
1345, Michael Perreira
1349, Mark Peterson
1354, Herbert Phillips
1362, Victor Polcano
2708, Robert Lynne (aka Hank) Potter
1374, Bobby Powers
2605, Beverly Powers
1384, Jaimie Profetta
1389, Farrah Pu
1392, Gwendolyn (aka Kanani) Puou
1394, Glenz Q Sabay
1396, Junmark Quijano
1397, Felimon Quijano
1402, Kathy (aka Cathy) Racela
1419, Richard (aka Rick) Rashon
1421, Alfred (aka Alfie) Rawlings
2780, Santa Maria Raymond
1428, Justin Recolizado
1429, Victoria Recolizado
1430, Eugene Recolizado
1431, Ken Redstone
1432, Kawika Regidor
1438, Elisha Joy Remi Elloui
1439, Sandra Keiko Reyes
1446, James Richardson
2779, Catherine Richardson
1447 ,Trevor Richmond
2173, Dale Ritcher
2790, Jose Luis Roa
1475, Raúl Alfonso Mancera Rodriguez
1477, Colin Rogers
1479, Sundance Roman
2284, Midira Rosado
2726, Reuben Rosado
1489, Cathy Russell
1490, Kimberly Russell (or Russel)
1491, Mike Ryan
1492, Jay-are Sabalo
1495, Dan Saenz
1497, Israel Sagabaen
753, Elvis Saint Hilaire
1512, Hoku Sanchez
1514, Ruben Sanchez
1517, Terrance Santiago
1522, Edward Sato (aka Katsumi)
1526, Ivan Saturno
1529, Judy Savage
1536, Venus Schlauch
1539, Susan Schow
1542, Sandy Schultz
1551, Nora Semillano
1562, Fredrick Shaw
1563, Carole Shaw
1567, Joe Shillings
1572, Kevin Siemon
1578, Anthony (aka Tony) Simpson
1597, Natalie Smith
1601, Michael Smith
2171, Sarina Smith
1602, Derek Smithson
1603, Phil Sneed
2785, Tiffany Solorzano-Nutter
1610, Ninoska Somers
1614, Rebecca Spague
1615, Laura Sparkman
1616, Gracie Sparkman
1617, Lynn Speakes
1619, Gabi Spetler
1626, Janet St. Claire
1627, Floyd A. St. Claire
1641, Alia Steinbeck
1644, Keith Sternberg
1646, Sherry Stevens
2278, Elmer Lee Stevens
1656, Jeff Sullivan
1658, Melissa Sumeme
1661, Matthew Swift
1675, Virginia Talacio
1690, Holly Tasin
1697, Summer Taylor
1698, Annie Taylor Vance
1702, Henry Telles
1711, Terri Thomas
1716, Mai Thuy
1723, Evangeline Tiu
1732, Talati Tofa
1733, Mick Toko
1735 ,Terry Tomas
1738, Rebeng (aka Revelina) Tomboc
1739, Bibiana Tomboc Acosta
849, Richard Joseph Trevino
1763, Jayzen Tumamao
1765, Tongo Tupou
1766, Nick Turbin
1773, Dax Underwood
1776, Kaimana Unknown
1781, Renee Vachow
1784, Linda Vaikeli
1786, Soni Vainikolo
1804, Patrick Vasquez
1815, Adela Vellejas
1821, Rossel Ventura
1825, Corey Vierra
1829, Adela Villegas
1830, Joel Villegas
1831, Angelica Villegas
1836, Alexander Villiarimo
1843, Leroy Wagner
1846, Andrew Wagner
1855, Robyn Walters
1856, Annette Ward
1860, Malama K. Watson
1866, Warren Waukee
1867, Brian Weiss
1872, Connor Wentworth
1873, Rebecca Wentworth
1874, Sandra Wert
1876, Jerry Wert
1881, T.K. White
1891, Dee Wilke
1902, Michelle Winkler
1908, Josephine Wittenburg
1909, Peter Wood
1910, Inca Wood
1914, Wayne Worthington Jr.
1917, Donna Wright
1920, Dylan James Xander
1921, Glenda Yabes
1936, Darin Young
1937, Jayson Young
1940, Rhonda Young Holde
1941, Mari Younger
