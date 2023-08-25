comscore WATCH LIVE: Darryl Oliveira, former head of Hawaii County Civil Defense, to lead Maui emergency agency | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

WATCH LIVE: Darryl Oliveira, former head of Hawaii County Civil Defense, to lead Maui emergency agency

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:07 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

  • VIDEO BY COUNTY OF MAUI

    Watch the video from the press conference above on your desktop or click here to view it on your mobile phone.

  • COURTESY PHOTO Maui Mayor Richard Bissen.

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Maui Mayor Richard Bissen.

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and check back to watch the livestream.

——

UPDATE:

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen today named Darryl Oliveira, former head of Hawaii County Civil Defense, to be the interim administrator of the Maui Emergency Management Agency.

Oliveira is also a former chief of the Hawaii County Fire Department.

Oliveira succeeds Herman Andaya who resigned in the aftermath of the Aug. 8 wildfire disaster.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen and other county, state and federal officials are holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m. today to provide an update on wildfire disaster response efforts in Hawaii.

Speakers include Maui Police Chief John Pelletier; Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura; Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, State Incident Commander; Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill, FBI Honolulu Division; and Michelle Kauhane, Hawaii Community Foundation

Watch the livestream video above.

Comments (3)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
After the fires, Native Hawaiians seek revival through ritual

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up