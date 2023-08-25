WATCH LIVE: Darryl Oliveira, former head of Hawaii County Civil Defense, to lead Maui emergency agency

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and check back to watch the livestream.
UPDATE:
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen today named Darryl Oliveira, former head of Hawaii County Civil Defense, to be the interim administrator of the Maui Emergency Management Agency.
Oliveira is also a former chief of the Hawaii County Fire Department.
Oliveira succeeds Herman Andaya who resigned in the aftermath of the Aug. 8 wildfire disaster.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen and other county, state and federal officials are holding a press conference at 3:30 p.m. today to provide an update on wildfire disaster response efforts in Hawaii.
Speakers include Maui Police Chief John Pelletier; Maui Fire Chief Brad Ventura; Maj. Gen. Kenneth Hara, State Incident Commander; Special Agent in Charge Steven Merrill, FBI Honolulu Division; and Michelle Kauhane, Hawaii Community Foundation
