2 more Lahaina residents identified among 115 fire victims

Maui County today identified two more Lahaina residents on the list of confirmed fatalities from the Aug. 8 wildfire.

The two individuals who have been identified and whose families have been notified are Pablo Pagdilao III, 75, and Coleen Jones, 59.

The confirmed death toll remains 115. Of those, 48 have been positively identified by the county. Forty victims’ identities have been released to the public after their families were notified, while eight victims have been identified but their families have not been located or notified, according to a county news release.

County officials said Friday that 99% of the Lahaina disaster area has been searched, and that Maui Police Department, FBI and other agencies are working to locate hundreds of people who are on the official list of the missing released earlier this week.

In a separate county daily update today, officials said the Federal Emergency Management Agency is reviewing its policy to make sure it is helping as much as possible with funeral expenses related to the fires.

“Eligible funeral expenses may include the cost of a casket or urn, funeral services and transportation of the deceased and/or up to two family members into the area to identify your loved one, if that is required by state/local authorities,” county officials said.

Anyone in need of funeral assistance, must apply to FEMA. For more information, speak with a FEMA specialist at a Disaster Recovery Center (see fema.gov/drc for locations) or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.