Confirmed death toll still at 115 as 99% of Lahaina searched

The confirmed death toll is still at 115 as authorities have so far searched 99% of the Lahaina devastation area for human remains.

Maui County officials this morning report the Olinda fire remains 85% contained with an estimated 1,081 acres burned; the Kula fire is now at 90% contained with an estimated 202 acres burned; and the Lahaina fire remains 90% contained with an estimated 2,170 acres burned.

“The Maui Fire Department (MFD) advises the public that extinguishing the Upcountry fires may take an extended period of time given the large burn area and the nature of the rural terrain. Although containment percentages have not changed over recent days, MFD continues to reassure the public there are no active threats among the three ongoing fires,” according to an emailed statement.

Maui County officials continue to urge the public to report individuals who have been unaccounted for in the Lahaina fire. Visit the list at mauinuistrong.info/unaccountedfor for verified names. Individuals are asked to call the FBI at 808-566-4300 or email hn-command-post@ic.fbi.gov to report any individuals on the list who are safe or to provide more details to help locate them.

Families are asked to provide DNA samples to assist in locating their missing loved ones. Visit the Family Assistance Center at the Hyatt Regency’s Monarchy Ballroom, 200 Nohea Kai Drive in Kaanapali, which is open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Residents from the neighbor island or the continental U.S., may call the FBI Honolulu Division at 808-566-4300 or email hn-command-post@ic.fbi.gov.

Maui County officials said DNA samples are only for identification of victims in Maui fires, and will not be stored or used for any other purpose. Officials are warning of scams related to the collection of DNA samples. Family Assistance Center staff do not call members of the public to request DNA samples, and no fees are charged for the service.