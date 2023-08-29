Wastewater executive gets 3-year sentence in bribery scheme

Milton Choy, a Honolulu wastewater executive, has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for his role in a multi-million dollar bribery scheme involving county and state officials.

This morning Chief Judge Derrick Watson, in Honolulu District Court, handed Choy the 41-month sentence that’s to be followed by three years of supervised release.

Choy, founder and owner of H2O Process Systems and Fluid Technologies, entered a guilty plea last September after being charged with bribing an agent of a federally funded program.

During the six-year bribery scheme, Choy paid Stewart Olani Stant, former former director of the Maui County Department of Environmental Management, more than $2 million. In exchange, Stant guided dozens of contracts, worth about $19.3 million, to Choy’s wastewater company.

Stant also entered a guilty plea last September, and in February was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison.

From 2014 to 2021, Choy also bribed former state Senate Majority Leader J. Kalani English and former state Rep. Ty Cullen with thousands of dollars.