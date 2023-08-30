Biden to nominate Hawaii attorney for federal judgeship

A Hawaii attorney is one of four individuals President Biden intends to nominate to federal district courts, the White House announced this morning.

Micah W.J. Smith has served as an Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Hawaii since 2018.

He is a nominee for the U.S. District Court for the District of Hawaii.

Smith serves as deputy chief of the Criminal Division and as Criminal Civil Rights coordinator in that office. He has been the Chief of Appeals and Legal Strategy since 2022.

Smith had served from 2012 to 2018 as Assistant U.S. Attorney in the U.S. Attorney‘s Office for the Southern District of New York.

He was an associate and counsel from 2008 to 2012 at O’Melveny & Meyers LLP in Washington D.C.

Smith was a law clerk from 2007 to 2008 for Justice David Souter on the U.S. Supreme Court.

He also clerked from 2006 to 2007 for Judge Guido Calabresi on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Court.

Smith received his juris doctor, magna cum laude, from Harvard Law School in 2006 and his bachelor’s degree, summa cum laude, from Lock Haven University of Pennsylvania in 2003.

The other nominees include Colleen Holland for the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, Judge John A. Kaen for the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, and Chief Judge Ramona V. Manglona for the U.S. District Court for the Northern Mariana Islands.