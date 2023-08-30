Kumu hula to lead statewide vigil for Maui

Hawaii’s renowned kumu hula and cultural practitioners are leading a daylong vigil Friday to provide spiritual healing from the devastating loss caused by the Maui fires.

All Hawaii residents — as well as people around the world — are invited to join in the vigil, “Kipuni Aloha no Maui,” meaning “embrace beloved Maui,” during the ceremonies to be led by spiritual leaders at sunrise, noon and sunset.

It is a day of emotional and spiritual healing and cleansing rooted in Native Hawaiian practices, with leaders from diverse faiths and backgrounds.

The ceremonies will be streamed live on various TV and radio channels as well as online at HawaiiSoul.org/Maui and at staradvertiser.com. The public is also invited to participate in person at select locations on Oahu, Maui and Hawaii island.

“This is a time when Hawaii as a whole, as one big family — we really have to search deep within ourselves and come together in solidarity and in healing,” said kumu Kamana‘opono Crabbe. “We thought it would be ideal if we could bring all our cultures and religious spiritual faiths together.”

Statewide, traditional Hawaiian cultural practitioners will join leaders of diverse faiths to offer prayers and rituals for those who died, from sunrise to sunset.

Crabbe said the purpose of the vigil is threefold: to offer proper rites and rituals for those who have died; to offer healing for those mourning and grieving the loss of loved ones; and to cleanse the land to prepare it for rebirth and regrowth.

For Hawaiians, he said, it is important to ensure the spirit of those who have died “ascend to the world of our ancestors, or the realm of Po.”

Organizers say the vigil is in line with the “‘Aha Pule Pualu,” or assembly of kumu hula for collective prayer and reflection over a 10-day period that started at noon Aug. 13 in alignment with the moon.

The Aug. 8 fires on Maui left an unprecedented amount of devastation: the loss of at least 115 lives, over 2,200 homes and buildings, and the town of Lahaina, once the seat of the Hawaiian kingdom.

“Regardless of what religion or spiritual belief you have, I think people acknowledge the tragedy, the remorse and trauma they’re experiencing,” said Crabbe. “They’re reaching for some kind of guidance, spiritually, to help them be part of the recovery effort.”

It’s an opportunity to embrace all of the people on Maui, he said, to “heal as one, as a state, as a society and as a people of Hawaii.”

The ceremonies will also be livestreamed on various channels in partnership with ‘Olelo, Akaku Community Media, KAKU 88.5 FM, Maui Stream, Na Leo TV, Hoike TV, Hawaii News Now, KHON2, KITV4 and on YouTube.

The Native Hawaiian sunrise ceremony coverage will be streamed from 6 to 7:30 a.m., the noon ceremony from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the sunset ceremony from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

People are invited to host a livestream of the vigil at their own churches, businesses or organizations.

There will also be ceremonies open to the public at gathering spaces, from a sunrise vigil on Hawaii island to a noon gathering at Thomas Square on Oahu and Liliuokalani Gardens in Hilo.

At sunrise, kumu hula Noenoe Wong-Wilson will begin a daylong vigil along with members of the Kanaka‘ole family at Pu‘u Huluhulu. At Four Corners at Kumukahi, Puna, Uncle Keone Kalawe will lead a sunrise prayer.

At noon, kumu hula Mehana Hind is scheduled to lead a ceremony at Thomas Square on Oahu, along with other Native Hawaiian cultural practitioners. At the same time, Rabbi Rachel Short will lead a ceremony in partnership with Interfaith Communities in Action at Liliuokalani Gardens in Hilo.

Maui-based kumu hula Hokulani Holt-Padilla will lead a noon ceremony along with leaders of diverse faiths at the University of Hawaii Maui College in Kahului.

The vigil is supported by the Rediscovering Hawaii’s Soul initiative, Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement, Kamehameha Schools, Hawaii Executive Collaborative and others with Gov. Josh Green and county mayors.

“There’s an urgent need for prayer, cleansing, and reflection so that together, we can help Maui and Hawaii heal,” Holt-Padilla said in a news release. “This vigil will help to create a space for grief and healing and the opportunity for Hawaii to be united.”

A VIGIL FOR MAUI

The public is invited to attend the following ceremonies:

Oahu

>> Noon at Thomas Square, 925 S. Beretania St. Kumu hula Mehana Hind will lead the ceremony in partnership with kumu hula and Native Hawaiian cultural practitioners.

Maui

>> Noon at UH Maui College, 310 W. Kaahumanu Ave. in Kahului. Kumu hula Hokulani Holt will lead the noon ceremony in partnership with other kumu hula, cultural practitioners and leaders from diverse faiths.

>> Noon at Ala Kukui, 4224 Hana Highway. The vigil is a reflection of East Maui’s diverse faiths rooted in Native Hawaiian place and practice.

Molokai

>> 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Kapuaaiwa, Kalanianaole Hall, west end, 605 Maunaloa Highway in Kaunakakai. Kumu hula Mikiala Pescaia will a sunset vigil in partnership with cultural practitioners including Walter Ritte, and leaders from diverse faiths.

Hawaii island

>> Sunrise to sunset at Pu‘u Huluhulu, Saddle Road. Kumu hula Noenoe Wong-Wilson will lead the daylong vigil along with the Kanaka‘ole ohana and cultural practitioners.

>> Sunrise. Four Corners at Kumukahi in Puna. Pule by Uncle Keone Kalawe.

>> Noon at Liliuokalani Gardens in Hilo. Ceremony led by Rabbi Rachel Short in partnership with Interfaith Communities in Action.

>> Sunset at Old A’s Pavilion 3 & 4, 75-5500 Kuakini Highway in Kailua-Kona. Ceremony led by kumu Ka‘ea Lyons.

People are encouraged to hold their own in-place vigils and share them on social channels using #MauiStrong #MauiVigil and #KipuniAlohaNoMaui.

Visit hawaiisoul.org/maui.