Man, 60, arrested after body found in Chinatown stream

A 60-year-old man was arrested Friday on suspicion of manslaughter after a man was found unresponsive in a stream in the Chinatown area last month, the Honolulu Police Department reported.

On Aug. 7, HPD responded to a report of a male who fell into a stream and was unresponsive. First responders recovered the man from the water, and police said he was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The 40-year-old victim remained at the hospital until he was pronounced dead on Aug. 18.

Through a police investigation, it was determined that the victim was assaulted by another male. During the assault the victim fell into the stream, where police said he was “submerged for an extended period of time” and sustained other injuries, all of which contributed to his death.

On Friday evening, the suspect was positively identified and arrested.