Surfer found unresponsive in water at Waikiki

A man in his 60s is in critical condition after he was found unresponsive at a surf break in Waikiki this afternoon, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department reported.

First responders received a call around 2:15 p.m. about the man, who had been surfing at the Publics surf break in Waikiki.

A Honolulu Ocean Safety lifeguard brought the man to shore with the assistance of fellow surfers. Other lifeguards provided CPR for the man, and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel later took over with advanced life support and transported him to an emergency room.