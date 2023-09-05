UPCOMING: U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz to request more federal aid for Maui

-
VIDEO COURTESY BRIAN SCHATZ
Tune in at 12:30 p.m. today to watch the livestream video of U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz delivering a speech on the floor about the Maui fires.
Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page and check back to watch the livestream at 12:30 p.m.
——
U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, plans to deliver remarks on the Senate floor as U.S. Senators return to session today.
Schatz plans to outline the impact of the deadly Maui fires on Aug. 8 and the continued need for federal support.
The livestream is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. today.
