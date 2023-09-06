Maui County launches Maui Recovers website

Maui Emergency Management Agency’s interim administrator Darryl Oliveira announced this evening the county’s long-awaited Maui Recovers website, which includes updates on re-entry into Lahaina.

“We are going to work very hard to continue to provide information and keep the community updated,” Oliveira said in a video announcement today. “Some of these phases do take time, but we are going to be moving in a forward direction and continue to try to bring closure for the community and allow people to return home.”

The website, MauiRecovers.org, launched this evening, and provides Lahaina re-entry data and other vital information and help for those affected by the Maui wildfires in Lahaina and upcountry, which began Aug. 8 and are not yet extinguished, Maui County said in a news release.

It will provide once-a-week updates on re-entry for four consecutive weeks beginning this week, and will serve as a comprehensive hub with a range of information as follows:

>>Guidance on essential safety measures for those returning to their properties.

>>Regular updates on the status of water and wastewater services in affected areas.

>>Interactive maps and data resources to help navigate affected areas during the recovery.

>>Updates on hazardous materials removal affected by fire.

>>Detailed information on financial and housing assistance programs.

>>Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) related to recovery efforts.

>>How to subscribe to real-time updates tailored to those impacted by the fires.

Maui County has an interactive map for area residents to check their status.

Residents may enter their address or zone into the search bar for status updates. If it’s colored green, the restriction is lifted; if it’s red, it is still restricted.

During Phase 1, which started Aug. 26, the Environmental Protection Agency is focused on removing and collecting hazardous materials from affected properties, including household hazardous products such as paints, fertilizers, propane tanks, batteries, compressed gas cylinders, lithium-ion batteries, particularly solar battery storage on homes.

The EPA has completed hazardous material removal from 300 properties in Kula and Lahaina.

The county is prioritizing the “Return to Lahaina” by residents and businesses before transitioning to Phase 2.

He said the county’s intent and goal is to support residents and businesses returning to visit their properties to collect remaining personal effects, to bring in insurance providers and carriers, to settle insurance claims and “to do their own personal damage assessment.”

“And a big piece of this is for those that are looking for closure,” Oliveira said.

During Phase 2, the Army Corps of Engineers will collect and remove debris.

The website will continue to evolve and expand to provide the community with more information as it becomes available, the county said.

“The County extends its deepest sympathies to everyone impacted by this disaster,” Mayor Richard Bissen said. “Understandably many questions and concerns have arisen, and our commitment is unwavering in providing essential information throughout the recovery process.”