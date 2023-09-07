Kaiser launches hotline to support West Maui community

Kaiser Permanente has launched a hotline to connect those in the West Maui community in need of in-person counseling, emotional support, and links to resources.

Trained providers will staff the hotline. Services are confidential, free, and available to anyone affected by the Maui wildfires, Kaiser said.

The hotline number at 808-446-6676 is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Starting today, Kaiser is also offering free flu shots for the community at its three Lahaina locations, including the mobile health vehicle at Napili Park, the mobile health vehicle at the Royal Lahaina Hotel, and the first aid station at the Hyatt Regency Lahaina, Maui Suites, Promenade Lower Level.

These three locations are open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and serve anyone in the community needing medical assistance. Pharmacy courier services are also available.

Other services for immediate mental health-related or addiction crisis support include:

>> Suicide and Crisis Lifeline – call 988

>> 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255)

>> Crisis Text Line – text HOME to 741741