MPD, FBI release official list of 66 ‘unaccounted for’ people from Lahaina fire

The number of individuals “unaccounted for” from the Lahaina wildfire has dropped to 66, authorities said today.

The Maui Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigation released the third list of “unaccounted for” names. On Sept. 1, MPD and FBI released a second list with 385 names, which was only three fewer than initial list issued on Aug. 24.

In a news release about today’s list, MPD said the FBI was able to determine 235 of the 385 individuals as safe and removed those names from the second list.

MPD said 80 names were not included because they are still being vetted for credibility, while another four have since been identified as deceased.

The FBI and MPD continue to review and vet reports of “unaccounted for” that cannot yet be deemed credible at this time, the news release said.

According to MPD, “The names on the list were compiled by the FBI and were deemed credible as long as the following criteria were provided: The first and last name of the person who is unaccounted for; a verified contact number for the person who reported the individual as unaccounted for; and/or Additional verified information received reporting the individual as unaccounted for.”

The number of confirmed fatalities from the Aug. 8 fires has remained at 115 since Aug. 21. Of those, 60 have been identified and 55 have yet to be identified as of Thursday.

Earlier today, Gov. Josh Green said that many of the 66 names in today’s “unaccounted for” list may be among the 50 people whose remains have yet to be identified.

The list of names is below and also online on MPD’s website.

———————-

FROM MPD AND FBI:

This is a list of names that were reported by a member of the community as someone who they believed were unaccounted for as a result of the wildfires in Lahaina on August 8, 2023. If you recognize a name on the list and know the person to be safe or if you have additional information about the person that may help us to locate them, please call the FBI at 888-814-7693 or reach us at www.fbi.gov/MauiFires to provide us with any additional information you may have.

If you are an immediate family member (parent, sibling, or child) of an individual you believe is still unaccounted for, live on Maui, and want to provide a DNA sample to assist with the identification process, call 808-270-7771. If you live on a neighboring island in Hawaii, other than Maui or outside of Hawaii, please contact the FBI at 888-814-7693 or reach us at www.fbi.gov/MauiFires to receive instructions on how you may provide your DNA in this effort.

*Indicates that a MPD police report has been filed.

(M) Indicates and individual is known to be a minor.

REFERENCE ID #, NAME

132 June Anbe*

3109 Artur Babkov

173 Angelica Baclig*

3111 Christopher Bales

214 Luz Bernabe*

1949 Akili Bryant

264 Maurice Buen*

270 Donald Burgess

306 Buddy Joe Carter*

322 Ediomede Pavin, aka Eddie Castillo*

3113 Jay Cochran

372 Lydia Coloma*

377 Sarah Connelly*

381 Allen Constantino*

435 Leah Davis*

475 Marilou Dias

3468 Marc Dickinson*

3469 Robert Dickinson*

532 Jean (Jeanne) Eliason*

3403 Todd Galbraith

668 Michael Gordon*

3108 Raymond Hamilton

2711 Aliavu Ia

804 Rafael Imperial*

863 Morris Kaita*

3457 Richard Kam

975 Jarend Lacuesta

3415 Walter Lawrence

3413 Thomas Sherman Lewis

1739 Bibiana Tomboc Lutrania

2473 Patrick Maestas

1083 Michael Mahnensmith*

1132 Douglas (Doug) Matsuda Boucher*

1148 Michael Francis McCartin

1181 Michael Misaka*

215 Michael Morinho*

3473 Robert Nethercutt

3104 Radu Nica

2258 Emilio Noneza

1290 Matsuyuki (aka, Matsu) Osato*

2478 Robert Owens

1345 Michael Perreira

3105 Jeremy Pregoy

644 Junmark Quijano*

1397 Felimon Quijano*

3453 Fernando Ramirez Velasco

1428 Justin Oliver Recolizado(M)*

1429 Victoria Recolizado*

2779 Catherine Richardson

2173 Dale Richter* (or Ritcher)

2807 Mitchell Ross

3107 Brandon Sakaturi

2380 Gabriel Sanchez-Cancino

3404 Joshua Caleb Sandlin

1598 Leslie Smith*

1626 Janet St. Clair

2278 Elmer Lee Stevens

1711 Terri Thomas*

192 Revelina Baybayan Tomboc*

2496 Siaosi Tupou

1784 Linda Vaikeli*

2405 Nancy Vanderhoof*

3471 David Vicente

1829 Adela Villegas*

1830 Joel Villegas*

898 Paul Wauke-Kaspryzycki