Man in critical condition after found unresponsive at Alan Davis Beach

A 49-year-old man was found unresponsive today in waters off an area known as Alan Davis beach east of Sandy Beach.

Ocean Safety lifeguards on emergency personal watercraft found the man unresponsive at about 10:30 a.m., and brought him to shore where they performed CPR.

Emergency Medical Services personnel also responded and took over patient care.

EMS continued with advanced life-support protocols and transported the man to an emergency room in critical condition.

Waters were calm at the time of the incident, according to lifeguards.