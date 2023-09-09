GAME DAY BLOG: Hawaii football hosts UAlbany

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game below.

——

SCORE: UAlbany 7, Hawaii 3, Q1

——

6:36 p.m.: Pofele Ashlock with a 53-yard reception to maybe get Hawaii untracked but after a timeout, a middle screen is picked off by UAlbany linebacker Dylan Kelly.

6:29 p.m.: Reese Poffenbarger fakes the handoff and keeps it for a 41-yard touchdown run, blowing by Hawaii safety Meki Pei. UALB 7, HAW 3, 7:56, Q1.

6:25 p.m.: Teams trade three-and-outs as Schager is sacked on third down inside the UH 5 by Anton Juncaj. Great Danes should get excellent field position out of this.

6:12 p.m.: Hawaii’s first drive starts at the UAlbany 12 but Hawaii can’t do anything with it. 25-yard field goal is good. HAW 3, UALB 0, 12:51, Q1.

6:10 p.m.: Karsyn Pupunu with the blocked punt after UAlbany goes three-and-out. UH in business early.

6:04 p.m.: Hawaii wins the toss and will defer to the second half. The Great Danes will get the ball first.

——-

The University of Hawaii football team will try for a third time to win its first game of the 2023 season tonight hosting UAlbany at Ching Complex.

Quarterback Brayden Schager has thrown for 351 and 355 yards to open the season, and slotback Pofele Ashlock has had back-to-back games of 100-plus receiving yards to earn consecutive Mountain West Freshman of the Week awards. But injuries on the offensive line and in the backfield have limited UH’s running backs to 31 yards per game and 2.6 yards per carry.

The Great Danes arrived four days ahead of today’s game against Hawaii to adjust to the humidity, six-hour time difference and interim leadership of associate head coach Jared Ambrose. The hope was head coach Greg Gattuso, who has been ill, would travel on his own on Wednesday. When the team learned “that wouldn’t be the case,” Ambrose said, “we had to adapt. You have to move forward. We tried to keep it moving.”

Hawaii will be without cornerback Cam Stone (knee injury).

Follow above for a live blog of the game.

--

More UH football coverage