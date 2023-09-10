2 more Lahaina fire victims identified

Two more victims have been identified from the Aug. 8 Lahaina fire that killed at least 115 people.

The next of kin of Floyd St Claire, 75, of Lahaina and Leticia Constantino, 56, of Lahaina have been notified, the Maui Police Department and Maui County said today.

As of today, 57 victims have been identified and their families have been notified. Five more victims have been identified but their families have not been located or notified.

St Clair had little social media presence. But a Facebook page for Letty Padagas Constantino of Lahaina said she is married and has worked at the Aston Kaanapali Shores since 1994.

She is from Caoayan, Ilocos Sur and graduated in 1988 from the University of Northern Philippines with a bachelor’s degree in “Elementary E-education.”

A GoFundMe page on behalf of the “Constantino, Domingo, & Mendoza Ohana” says that some family members “lost everything and some (are) still unaccounted for.”

“We are still hanging onto hope for our loved ones Allen Constantino & Leticia (Letty) Constantino as they are still unaccounted for. & ask that if you have any information please contact us,” ” wrote the organizers of the GoFundMe campaign that as of today had raised $17,375.

The organizers of the GoFundMe page did not immediately respond to a request for comment.