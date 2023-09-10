HFD: Large fire at Waikiki building under control

Editor’s Note: This is a developing news story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.
Honolulu firefighters have a three-alarm apartment building fire under control that broke out around 3 p.m. today in Waikiki.
Eleven fire crews responded to the blaze at The Cove Waikiki, 1810 Kaioo Drive, began applying water at 3:14 p.m. and had it under control at 3:26 p.m., according to the Honolulu Fire Department.
