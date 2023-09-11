comscore 3 more Lahaina residents identified among 115 confirmed fatalities | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

3 more Lahaina residents identified among 115 confirmed fatalities

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • GEORGE F. LEE / AUG. 21 Wooden crosses bearing flowers are seen along a fence line on the Lahaina Bypass near Lahainaluna Road to honor the victims of the Aug. 8 wildfire.

    GEORGE F. LEE / AUG. 21

    Wooden crosses bearing flowers are seen along a fence line on the Lahaina Bypass near Lahainaluna Road to honor the victims of the Aug. 8 wildfire.

Three Lahaina residents have been identified as being among the 115 confirmed fatalities from the Aug. 8 wildfire.

The three victims identified today by the Maui Police Department after their families were notified are: Bibiana “Bhing” Lutrania, 58, Glenn Yoshino, 75, and Rafael Imperial, 63.

As of today, 60 of the 115 victims have been identified and their families have been notified. Eight more victims have been identified but their families have not been located or notified.

Imperial’s and Lutrania were both included in the FBI-MPD list Friday of 66 verified unaccounted for people from the Lahaina fire, but Yoshino’s name was not.

In addition to the 66 names on the unaccounted for list, the FBI was working to gather more information of another 80 people who have been reported missing since the Aug. 8 fire.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
U.S. sets record for billion-dollar disasters in a year with 4 months still to go

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up