Health officials release preliminary air sampling data for Maui

The Hawaii Department of Health on Monday released preliminary data from baseline air sampling in Lahaina and Upcountry Maui.

The sampling, conducted by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is now available online:

>> health.hawaii.gov/mauiwildfires/files/2023/09/Maui-Air-Preliminary-Data-1.png

>> health.hawaii.gov/mauiwildfires/files/2023/09/Maui-Air-Preliminary-Data-2.png

Typically, DOH said this data is not released until finalized by the lab and validated by an independent third party — a process that could take several weeks.

However, with the EPA’s support, DOH said it is doing so in the interest of transparency.

“We understand there is a risk of confusion by releasing preliminary data and without a summary,” said DOH Director Dr. Kenneth Fink in a statement, “but we are providing it to the public in the interest of transparency and we’ll work on releasing a summary as soon as possible.”

To conduct baseline air quality monitoring, the EPA has collected more than 100 samples in the Lahaina and Upcountry areas affected by the wildfires.

The air samples will be tested for fine particulates and specific contaminants such as volatile organic compounds, asbestos, lead and arsenic.

The particulates are very fine and as small as PM2.5, meaning 2.5 microns or less in diameter, which is indicative of ash and dust.

Particulates of PM10 or less pose the greatest problems, according to the EPA, because they are inhalable into the lungs, resulting in potentially adverse health effects.

The EPA and DOH installed 13 real-time PM2.5 sensors in Lahaina and Upcountry Maui following the wildfires. These are in addition to permanent air quality monitoring stations in Kahului and Kihei.

While the PM2.5 air quality sensors in Lahaina and Upcountry Maui currently indicate the air quality is good, DOH said it is important to note disturbances of burned debris may cause ash and dust to become airborne.

DOH said masks and other personal protective equipment continue to be recommended.

Air quality data from the real-time sensors is available at fire.airnow.gov.