Lahaina teen, 79-year-old man identified as among 115 fatalities

Maui police released the names of two more people from the list of 115 confirmed Lahaina fire fatalities, including a teenage boy whose family had identified him as among the dead soon after the Aug. 8 disaster.

The two Lahaina residents publicly identified today are Keyiro Fuentes, 14, and Maurice Buen, 79.

Fuentes was home alone Aug. 8, a day away from starting his junior year at Lahainaluna High School, when the wildfire consumed his home, according to media accounts. On Aug. 10, two friends of the family found the teen’s body in what used to be his bedroom. The family wrapped his remains in a tarp and brought him to the Lahaina police station. MPD had indicated the delay in confirming his identify was because Fuentes was adopted and DNA samples had to be collected from his biological relatives in Mexico.

Buen was included on the FBI-MPD list of 66 verified unaccounted for people which was released Friday. His loved ones had also filed a formal missing persons report with MPD.

Of the 115 confirmed fatalities, 63 have been publicly identified and their families notified, while five have been identified but their families have not been located or notified.

