Man, 81, critically hurt after being struck by car on Waialae Avenue

Honolulu police say an 81-year-old man was in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross a street in the University area.

Police said at about 6:05 p.m. Monday, a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old man hit the pedestrian on Waialae Avenue, east of Kalele Road, as he was attempting to cross outside of a marked crosswalk.

Emergency Medical Services personnel treated the man and took him to a hospital in critical condition.

The driver, and his 46-year-old female passenger, were not injured and remained at the scene of the collision.

Police said speed, drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in this collision on the part of the driver, and it remains unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors on the part of the pedestrian.

An investigation is ongoing.