Oahu jury finds 46-year-old man guilty of child sex assault

An Oahu Circuit Court jury found a 46-year-old man guilty today of six counts of sexual assault of a minor, including continuous sex assault of a minor under age 14.

John Jonsson faces a maximum of 75 years in prison when he is sentenced in January.

Deputy Prosecutor Thalia Murphy successfully prosecuted Jonsson, who was also found guilty of two counts of first-degree sexual assault and three counts of third-degree sexual assault.

“These are extremely difficult cases to prosecute, but it is important we pursue them as aggressively as possible,” said Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm. “Children are vulnerable and it is our duty to protect them.”

“This conviction would not have happened unless the victim told someone about the repeated assaults and had the courage to testify in court,” he said. “The victim should be hailed for extraordinary bravery.”