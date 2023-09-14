Letter: Maui Prep goes above and beyond to help

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am so glad you have honored the extraordinary contribution of Maui Preparatory Academy staff, parents and students to the immediate and continuing well-being of the Lahaina fire survivors (“Maui Prep becomes a shelter and distribution hub for fire survivors,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 12).

Ray Chin, a board member of Maui Prep, encouraged me to send out a request for donations a few days after the fire for this small school with a big heart. He and others in West Maui went above and beyond for their community in housing and caring for their neighbors.

Despite the efforts of China and those who find fault, the first line of help comes from one’s community in a disaster, and our state and federal government also have responded in a most timely fashion. We should be proud of all of them.

Jean E. Rosenfeld

Downtown Honolulu

