Hawaii Real Estate Sales: July 31-Aug. 4, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Hawaii Real Estate Sales

Hawaii Real Estate Sales: July 31-Aug. 4, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 12:28 am
For The Week Of July 31-Aug. 4
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
Residential
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Aiea, Halawa    
240 Mananai Pl #H 8/2/2023 $683,750
Aina Haina    
5251 Keikilani Cir 8/1/2023 $1,400,000
Airport/Mapunapuna    
4345 Keaka Dr 8/4/2023 $925,000
3473 Ala Hinalo Pl 8/4/2023 $1,330,000
949 Ala Nanala St #301 8/4/2023 $380,000
949 Ala Nanala St #904 8/2/2023 $375,000
1511 Ala Leleu St 8/4/2023 $1,420,000
1579 Ala Noni Pl 8/4/2023 $1,500,000
Ala Moana    
1350 Ala Moana Blvd #2311 8/4/2023 $780,000
88 Piikoi St #4003 8/1/2023 $1,215,000
1655 Makaloa St #1703 8/1/2023 $350,000
419 Atkinson Dr #1304 8/2/2023 $638,000
1848 Kahakai Dr #1804 8/1/2023 $520,000
Ewa, Kapolei    
91-965 Ikulani St 8/1/2023 $840,000
91-212 Makalea St #131 8/2/2023 $850,000
91-2117 Kaioli St #2703 8/3/2023 $889,000
91-3475 Nana Hope St #1003 8/3/2023 $679,000
91-3641 Iwikuamoo St #4503 8/2/2023 $619,863
91-848 Kekakia Pl 8/1/2023 $735,000
91-1229 Puamaeole St #25C 8/2/2023 $506,000
92-1510 Aliinui Dr #1106 8/4/2023 $765,000
91-1120 Laaulu St #15D 7/31/2023 $650,000
91-1170 Mikohu St #40A 7/31/2023 $600,000
91-988 Laaulu St #34D 7/31/2023 $636,500
91-245 Hanapouli Cir #22E 7/31/2023 $520,000
91-1039 Keoneula Blvd #D6 8/2/2023 $712,000
91-1141 Kaileolea Dr #3D1 8/4/2023 $680,000
460 Kamaaha Ave #48 8/4/2023 $900,000
550 Kamaaha Ave #203 7/31/2023 $680,000
91-6221 Kapolei Pkwy #214 8/3/2023 $898,000
91-1474 Wahinana Loop 8/3/2023 $952,000
Haleiwa    
66-348 Haleiwa Rd 8/1/2023 $800,000
66-260 Waialua Beach Rd 8/2/2023 $1,200,000
Hawaii Kai    
1 Keahole Pl #1405 8/1/2023 $1,000,000
1 Keahole Pl #105 8/1/2023 $1,900,000
126 Polihale Pl 8/2/2023 $4,000,000
555 Hahaione St #3G 8/4/2023 $680,500
975 Kakapa Pl 8/4/2023 $1,775,000
1111 Kaumoku St 8/2/2023 $2,150,000
1063 Kamookoa Pl 8/1/2023 $689,500
1339 Miloiki St 8/3/2023 $1,150,000
Heeia    
46-049 Aliianela Pl #1714 8/4/2023 $700,000
46-001 Puulena St #B5 7/31/2023 $207,900
46-001 Puulena St #B5 7/31/2023 $275,000
Kahaluu    
47-461 1 Hui Iwa St #401 7/31/2023 $785,000
47-342 A Hui Iwa St #118 8/1/2023 $625,000
47-123 Kaimalolo Pl 8/1/2023 $1,350,000
Kahuku    
56-458 Kamehameha Hwy #Unit 14 8/2/2023 $1,160,000
56-458 Kamehameha Hwy #Unit 15 8/4/2023 $875,000
Kailua    
355 Aoloa St #K204 7/31/2023 $711,000
355 Aoloa St #N204 8/1/2023 $698,000
411 G Kaelepulu Dr #1607 8/1/2023 $1,320,000
1456 Aunauna St #C 8/1/2023 $410,000
1248 Kelewina St 8/3/2023 $2,438,000
584 Alihi Pl 7/31/2023 $1,575,000
1168 Akipola St 7/31/2023 $1,350,000
1342 Mokolea Dr 8/3/2023 $2,600,000
876 A Aalapapa Dr 8/3/2023 $2,400,000
144 Kaapuni Dr 8/2/2023 $8,800,000
110 A N Kalaheo Ave 7/31/2023 $4,800,000
14 Aulike St #701 8/2/2023 $675,000
Kakaako    
801 South St #3914 7/31/2023 $769,625
600 Ala Moana Blvd #408 8/4/2023 $800,000
987 Queen St #800 8/4/2023 $989,200
987 Queen St #802 7/31/2023 $993,953
987 Queen St #1208 8/3/2023 $605,000
987 Queen St #1301 8/4/2023 $1,238,750
1000 Auahi St #2911 7/31/2023 $862,600
1009 Kapiolani Blvd #2212 7/31/2023 $745,000
1288 Ala Moana Blvd #35B 8/4/2023 $2,575,000
1189 Waimanu St #2702 8/1/2023 $1,380,000
Kalihi Valley    
3133 Nihi St 8/3/2023 $580,000
Kaneohe    
45-995 Wailele Rd #73 8/1/2023 $1,225,000
45-021 Waikalualoko Loop 8/3/2023 $1,230,000
45-245 B William Henry Rd #45-245B 8/3/2023 $800,000
45-530 Loihi St 8/4/2023 $1,200,000
Kapahulu    
2801 Coconut Ave #8B 8/1/2023 $2,650,000
2801 Coconut Ave #8C 8/1/2023 $2,650,000
Kapalama    
1461 Kokea St 8/4/2023 $1,280,000
1445 Gregory St 8/1/2023 $1,210,000
Kawela Bay    
57-320 Punaulua Pl 8/2/2023 $3,000,000
Liliha    
1212 Nuuanu Ave Apt 2803 8/4/2023 $660,000
609 Kunawai Ln 8/2/2023 $790,000
Lower Kalihi    
924 Self Ln 7/31/2023 $1,090,000
1934 Eluwene St 7/31/2023 $1,300,000
Lower Manoa    
2123 Wilder Ave 8/3/2023 $531,594
2860 Waialae Ave #Ph14 8/1/2023 $380,000

 

Makaha

    
84-710 Kili Dr #1215 8/2/2023 $277,000
84-687 Ala Mahiku St #121C 8/3/2023 $260,000
84-159 Orange St #D 8/4/2023 $794,500
84-1064 Lahaina St #1 7/31/2023 $431,200
84-080 Maiola Pl #45 7/31/2023 $1,031,000
Makakilo, Ewa Beach    
92-504 Ualehei St 8/1/2023 $621,000
92-833 Moaka St 8/1/2023 $849,000
92-922 Welo St #66 7/31/2023 $699,000
92-1226 Makakilo Dr #6 7/31/2023 $505,000
92-1218 Palahia St #Y206 7/31/2023 $550,000
92-1311 Pueonani St 8/3/2023 $983,000
92-5071 Limukele St 7/31/2023 $1,100,000
Makiki    
1807 Lime St 8/1/2023 $645,000
1315 Kalakaua Ave #1109 7/31/2023 $399,900
1050 Kinau St #208 8/4/2023 $360,000
905 Spencer St #301 8/4/2023 $64,250
1145 Davenport St #206 8/1/2023 $360,000
1402 Piikoi St #202 8/2/2023 $400,000
1571 Piikoi St #504 8/3/2023 $215,000
1571 Piikoi St #703 7/31/2023 $145,000
1426 Keeaumoku St #A3 7/31/2023 $300,000
1550 Wilder Ave #A1306 7/31/2023 $250,000
1700 Makiki St #210 8/3/2023 $188,000
Manoa Valley    
2820 Lowrey Ave #2820 7/31/2023 $928,000
Mccully    
2333 Kapiolani Blvd #3102 8/3/2023 $630,000
2222 Citron St #1902 8/4/2023 $130,000
555 University Ave #1705 8/1/2023 $485,000
Mililani, Waipio    
95-510 Wikao St #E202 8/2/2023 $515,000
95-019 Waihonu St #B301 7/31/2023 $390,000
95-273 Waikalani Dr #D1202 7/31/2023 $450,000
95-227 Waikalani Dr #A604 8/3/2023 $459,000
95-217 Kupuku Cir 8/2/2023 $1,603,700
95-188 Mohai Pl 8/1/2023 $1,590,000
95-702 Makaiolani St 8/2/2023 $949,000
95-1032 D Ainamakua Dr #12 8/3/2023 $555,000
95-1058 A Ainamakua Dr #113 8/1/2023 $750,000
Mokuleia    
68-469 Crozier Dr 8/4/2023 $151,630
Nanakuli, Maili    
87-131 Helelua St #J203 7/31/2023 $170,000
87-1958 Pakeke St #58 7/31/2023 $630,000
87-1958 Pakeke St #67 8/4/2023 $575,000
87-119 Helekula Pl 7/31/2023 $700,000
87-1009 Oheohe St 8/4/2023 $849,000
87-1625 Wehiwehi St 8/4/2023 $750,000
Nuuanu    
1255 Nuuanu Ave #E2606 8/2/2023 $425,000
112 S School St #216 8/2/2023 $598,500
212 Huali St #203 8/4/2023 $340,000
Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights    
1247 15th Ave 8/1/2023 $458,000
Pearl City    
913 Puu Kula Dr 8/2/2023 $895,000
1364 Hoohulu St 7/31/2023 $875,000
1469 Kaumoli Pl 8/4/2023 $930,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-487 Koauka Lp #B605 8/3/2023 $500,000
98-120 Lipoa Pl #408 7/31/2023 $318,000
98-380 Koauka Lp #308 7/31/2023 $510,000
98-1038 Moanalua Rd #702 8/4/2023 $299,000
98-099 Uao Pl #1605 7/31/2023 $426,200
98 410 Koauka Loop Apt 3D 8/4/2023 $395,000
98-410 Koauka Lp #33F 8/2/2023 $400,000
98-1428 A Koaheahe St #4 7/31/2023 $542,000
98-789 Kaahele St 7/31/2023 $1,480,000
Wahiawa    
5 Nanea Ave 7/31/2023 $870,000
122 Pekelo Pl 7/31/2023 $365,000
89 Kilea Pl 7/31/2023 $975,000
Waialae, Kahala    
1455 Oili Lp 8/1/2023 $1,200,000
4915 Kalanianaole Hwy 7/31/2023 $6,845,000
1457 Ainakoa Ave 8/1/2023 $1,708,000
1232 Kalaniiki St 8/2/2023 $900,000
Waialua    
67-251 Kahaone Loop 7/31/2023 $1,700,000
Waianae    
85-713 Piliuka Pl 7/31/2023 $420,000
86-252 Kawili St 8/2/2023 $685,000
86-345 Kauaopuu St 8/2/2023 $750,000
86-915 Pokaihene Pl 7/31/2023 $728,000
Waikiki    
223 Saratoga Rd #3110 7/31/2023 $3,350,000
1925 Kalakaua Ave #2807 8/4/2023 $545,000
1676 Ala Moana Blvd #108 7/31/2023 $389,550
1676 Ala Moana Blvd #1102 8/3/2023 $650,000
400 Hobron Ln #3307 8/1/2023 $590,000
1837 Kalakaua Ave #804 8/3/2023 $850,000
444 Niu St #3703 7/31/2023 $638,000
421 Olohana St #2001 8/3/2023 $998,000
421 Olohana St #Ph2 8/4/2023 $1,850,000
440 Lewers St #502 7/31/2023 $375,000
2139 Kuhio Ave #3506 8/2/2023 $3,750,000
364 Seaside Ave #910 8/4/2023 $528,000
2240 Kuhio Ave #2805 8/4/2023 $168,000
444 Kanekapolei St #503 7/31/2023 $300,000
431 Nahua St #1109 8/2/2023 $405,000
2345 Ala Wai Blvd #1206 8/4/2023 $372,000
417 Nohonani St #101 8/3/2023 $86,000
2425 Kuhio Ave #309 8/3/2023 $345,000
2465 Ala Wai Blvd #701 8/4/2023 $660,000
235 Liliuokalani Ave #231 8/2/2023 $90,000
235 Liliuokalani Ave #335 8/2/2023 $90,000
2611 Ala Wai Blvd #1408 8/4/2023 $420,000
Waipahu    
94-1251 Hale Halawai Dr #30 8/3/2023 $1,086,000
94-672 Lumiauau St #G4 8/4/2023 $712,000
94-979 Kauolu Pl #311 8/1/2023 $245,000
94-553 Laenui St 7/31/2023 $1,150,000
94-508 Kahualena St 8/1/2023 $350,600
94-1377 Hiapo St 8/4/2023 $449,457
94-535 C Anania Ct 7/31/2023 $777,000
94-497 Hokuili St 7/31/2023 $995,000
94-1053 Hiapo St 8/4/2023 $900,000
94-296 Kealohi St 8/2/2023 $589,000
94-1109 Kaaholo St 8/2/2023 $905,000
94-101 Poolau Way #38 7/31/2023 $938,000
Whitmore Village    
551 Kaniahe St 8/3/2023 $611,000

 

COMMERCIAL
City and County of Honolulu
Property Date Price
Kaimuki    
1139 9th Ave #C107 8/1/2023 $155,000
Kakaako    
88 Piikoi St #405 8/2/2023 $900,000
Liliha    
321 N Kuakini St #407 7/31/2023 $100,000
Makiki    
1736 Algaroba St 8/1/2023 $1,300,000
1314 S King St Ste 859 8/4/2023 $75,000
Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights    
98-736 Moanalua Lp 8/4/2023 $18,000,000
Sand Island Access    
501 Sumner St #6C 8/4/2023 $1,015,000
Maui nonprofit expected to meet $6.5M goal in 2 weeks

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

