Hawaii Real Estate Sales: July 31-Aug. 4, 2023

For The Week Of July 31-Aug. 4
Derived from state conveyance tax data.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
|Residential
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Aiea, Halawa
|240 Mananai Pl #H
|8/2/2023
|$683,750
|Aina Haina
|5251 Keikilani Cir
|8/1/2023
|$1,400,000
|Airport/Mapunapuna
|4345 Keaka Dr
|8/4/2023
|$925,000
|3473 Ala Hinalo Pl
|8/4/2023
|$1,330,000
|949 Ala Nanala St #301
|8/4/2023
|$380,000
|949 Ala Nanala St #904
|8/2/2023
|$375,000
|1511 Ala Leleu St
|8/4/2023
|$1,420,000
|1579 Ala Noni Pl
|8/4/2023
|$1,500,000
|Ala Moana
|1350 Ala Moana Blvd #2311
|8/4/2023
|$780,000
|88 Piikoi St #4003
|8/1/2023
|$1,215,000
|1655 Makaloa St #1703
|8/1/2023
|$350,000
|419 Atkinson Dr #1304
|8/2/2023
|$638,000
|1848 Kahakai Dr #1804
|8/1/2023
|$520,000
|Ewa, Kapolei
|91-965 Ikulani St
|8/1/2023
|$840,000
|91-212 Makalea St #131
|8/2/2023
|$850,000
|91-2117 Kaioli St #2703
|8/3/2023
|$889,000
|91-3475 Nana Hope St #1003
|8/3/2023
|$679,000
|91-3641 Iwikuamoo St #4503
|8/2/2023
|$619,863
|91-848 Kekakia Pl
|8/1/2023
|$735,000
|91-1229 Puamaeole St #25C
|8/2/2023
|$506,000
|92-1510 Aliinui Dr #1106
|8/4/2023
|$765,000
|91-1120 Laaulu St #15D
|7/31/2023
|$650,000
|91-1170 Mikohu St #40A
|7/31/2023
|$600,000
|91-988 Laaulu St #34D
|7/31/2023
|$636,500
|91-245 Hanapouli Cir #22E
|7/31/2023
|$520,000
|91-1039 Keoneula Blvd #D6
|8/2/2023
|$712,000
|91-1141 Kaileolea Dr #3D1
|8/4/2023
|$680,000
|460 Kamaaha Ave #48
|8/4/2023
|$900,000
|550 Kamaaha Ave #203
|7/31/2023
|$680,000
|91-6221 Kapolei Pkwy #214
|8/3/2023
|$898,000
|91-1474 Wahinana Loop
|8/3/2023
|$952,000
|Haleiwa
|66-348 Haleiwa Rd
|8/1/2023
|$800,000
|66-260 Waialua Beach Rd
|8/2/2023
|$1,200,000
|Hawaii Kai
|1 Keahole Pl #1405
|8/1/2023
|$1,000,000
|1 Keahole Pl #105
|8/1/2023
|$1,900,000
|126 Polihale Pl
|8/2/2023
|$4,000,000
|555 Hahaione St #3G
|8/4/2023
|$680,500
|975 Kakapa Pl
|8/4/2023
|$1,775,000
|1111 Kaumoku St
|8/2/2023
|$2,150,000
|1063 Kamookoa Pl
|8/1/2023
|$689,500
|1339 Miloiki St
|8/3/2023
|$1,150,000
|Heeia
|46-049 Aliianela Pl #1714
|8/4/2023
|$700,000
|46-001 Puulena St #B5
|7/31/2023
|$207,900
|46-001 Puulena St #B5
|7/31/2023
|$275,000
|Kahaluu
|47-461 1 Hui Iwa St #401
|7/31/2023
|$785,000
|47-342 A Hui Iwa St #118
|8/1/2023
|$625,000
|47-123 Kaimalolo Pl
|8/1/2023
|$1,350,000
|Kahuku
|56-458 Kamehameha Hwy #Unit 14
|8/2/2023
|$1,160,000
|56-458 Kamehameha Hwy #Unit 15
|8/4/2023
|$875,000
|Kailua
|355 Aoloa St #K204
|7/31/2023
|$711,000
|355 Aoloa St #N204
|8/1/2023
|$698,000
|411 G Kaelepulu Dr #1607
|8/1/2023
|$1,320,000
|1456 Aunauna St #C
|8/1/2023
|$410,000
|1248 Kelewina St
|8/3/2023
|$2,438,000
|584 Alihi Pl
|7/31/2023
|$1,575,000
|1168 Akipola St
|7/31/2023
|$1,350,000
|1342 Mokolea Dr
|8/3/2023
|$2,600,000
|876 A Aalapapa Dr
|8/3/2023
|$2,400,000
|144 Kaapuni Dr
|8/2/2023
|$8,800,000
|110 A N Kalaheo Ave
|7/31/2023
|$4,800,000
|14 Aulike St #701
|8/2/2023
|$675,000
|Kakaako
|801 South St #3914
|7/31/2023
|$769,625
|600 Ala Moana Blvd #408
|8/4/2023
|$800,000
|987 Queen St #800
|8/4/2023
|$989,200
|987 Queen St #802
|7/31/2023
|$993,953
|987 Queen St #1208
|8/3/2023
|$605,000
|987 Queen St #1301
|8/4/2023
|$1,238,750
|1000 Auahi St #2911
|7/31/2023
|$862,600
|1009 Kapiolani Blvd #2212
|7/31/2023
|$745,000
|1288 Ala Moana Blvd #35B
|8/4/2023
|$2,575,000
|1189 Waimanu St #2702
|8/1/2023
|$1,380,000
|Kalihi Valley
|3133 Nihi St
|8/3/2023
|$580,000
|Kaneohe
|45-995 Wailele Rd #73
|8/1/2023
|$1,225,000
|45-021 Waikalualoko Loop
|8/3/2023
|$1,230,000
|45-245 B William Henry Rd #45-245B
|8/3/2023
|$800,000
|45-530 Loihi St
|8/4/2023
|$1,200,000
|Kapahulu
|2801 Coconut Ave #8B
|8/1/2023
|$2,650,000
|2801 Coconut Ave #8C
|8/1/2023
|$2,650,000
|Kapalama
|1461 Kokea St
|8/4/2023
|$1,280,000
|1445 Gregory St
|8/1/2023
|$1,210,000
|Kawela Bay
|57-320 Punaulua Pl
|8/2/2023
|$3,000,000
|Liliha
|1212 Nuuanu Ave Apt 2803
|8/4/2023
|$660,000
|609 Kunawai Ln
|8/2/2023
|$790,000
|Lower Kalihi
|924 Self Ln
|7/31/2023
|$1,090,000
|1934 Eluwene St
|7/31/2023
|$1,300,000
|Lower Manoa
|2123 Wilder Ave
|8/3/2023
|$531,594
|2860 Waialae Ave #Ph14
|8/1/2023
|$380,000
Makaha
|84-710 Kili Dr #1215
|8/2/2023
|$277,000
|84-687 Ala Mahiku St #121C
|8/3/2023
|$260,000
|84-159 Orange St #D
|8/4/2023
|$794,500
|84-1064 Lahaina St #1
|7/31/2023
|$431,200
|84-080 Maiola Pl #45
|7/31/2023
|$1,031,000
|Makakilo, Ewa Beach
|92-504 Ualehei St
|8/1/2023
|$621,000
|92-833 Moaka St
|8/1/2023
|$849,000
|92-922 Welo St #66
|7/31/2023
|$699,000
|92-1226 Makakilo Dr #6
|7/31/2023
|$505,000
|92-1218 Palahia St #Y206
|7/31/2023
|$550,000
|92-1311 Pueonani St
|8/3/2023
|$983,000
|92-5071 Limukele St
|7/31/2023
|$1,100,000
|Makiki
|1807 Lime St
|8/1/2023
|$645,000
|1315 Kalakaua Ave #1109
|7/31/2023
|$399,900
|1050 Kinau St #208
|8/4/2023
|$360,000
|905 Spencer St #301
|8/4/2023
|$64,250
|1145 Davenport St #206
|8/1/2023
|$360,000
|1402 Piikoi St #202
|8/2/2023
|$400,000
|1571 Piikoi St #504
|8/3/2023
|$215,000
|1571 Piikoi St #703
|7/31/2023
|$145,000
|1426 Keeaumoku St #A3
|7/31/2023
|$300,000
|1550 Wilder Ave #A1306
|7/31/2023
|$250,000
|1700 Makiki St #210
|8/3/2023
|$188,000
|Manoa Valley
|2820 Lowrey Ave #2820
|7/31/2023
|$928,000
|Mccully
|2333 Kapiolani Blvd #3102
|8/3/2023
|$630,000
|2222 Citron St #1902
|8/4/2023
|$130,000
|555 University Ave #1705
|8/1/2023
|$485,000
|Mililani, Waipio
|95-510 Wikao St #E202
|8/2/2023
|$515,000
|95-019 Waihonu St #B301
|7/31/2023
|$390,000
|95-273 Waikalani Dr #D1202
|7/31/2023
|$450,000
|95-227 Waikalani Dr #A604
|8/3/2023
|$459,000
|95-217 Kupuku Cir
|8/2/2023
|$1,603,700
|95-188 Mohai Pl
|8/1/2023
|$1,590,000
|95-702 Makaiolani St
|8/2/2023
|$949,000
|95-1032 D Ainamakua Dr #12
|8/3/2023
|$555,000
|95-1058 A Ainamakua Dr #113
|8/1/2023
|$750,000
|Mokuleia
|68-469 Crozier Dr
|8/4/2023
|$151,630
|Nanakuli, Maili
|87-131 Helelua St #J203
|7/31/2023
|$170,000
|87-1958 Pakeke St #58
|7/31/2023
|$630,000
|87-1958 Pakeke St #67
|8/4/2023
|$575,000
|87-119 Helekula Pl
|7/31/2023
|$700,000
|87-1009 Oheohe St
|8/4/2023
|$849,000
|87-1625 Wehiwehi St
|8/4/2023
|$750,000
|Nuuanu
|1255 Nuuanu Ave #E2606
|8/2/2023
|$425,000
|112 S School St #216
|8/2/2023
|$598,500
|212 Huali St #203
|8/4/2023
|$340,000
|Palolo Valley, St. Louis Heights
|1247 15th Ave
|8/1/2023
|$458,000
|Pearl City
|913 Puu Kula Dr
|8/2/2023
|$895,000
|1364 Hoohulu St
|7/31/2023
|$875,000
|1469 Kaumoli Pl
|8/4/2023
|$930,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-487 Koauka Lp #B605
|8/3/2023
|$500,000
|98-120 Lipoa Pl #408
|7/31/2023
|$318,000
|98-380 Koauka Lp #308
|7/31/2023
|$510,000
|98-1038 Moanalua Rd #702
|8/4/2023
|$299,000
|98-099 Uao Pl #1605
|7/31/2023
|$426,200
|98 410 Koauka Loop Apt 3D
|8/4/2023
|$395,000
|98-410 Koauka Lp #33F
|8/2/2023
|$400,000
|98-1428 A Koaheahe St #4
|7/31/2023
|$542,000
|98-789 Kaahele St
|7/31/2023
|$1,480,000
|Wahiawa
|5 Nanea Ave
|7/31/2023
|$870,000
|122 Pekelo Pl
|7/31/2023
|$365,000
|89 Kilea Pl
|7/31/2023
|$975,000
|Waialae, Kahala
|1455 Oili Lp
|8/1/2023
|$1,200,000
|4915 Kalanianaole Hwy
|7/31/2023
|$6,845,000
|1457 Ainakoa Ave
|8/1/2023
|$1,708,000
|1232 Kalaniiki St
|8/2/2023
|$900,000
|Waialua
|67-251 Kahaone Loop
|7/31/2023
|$1,700,000
|Waianae
|85-713 Piliuka Pl
|7/31/2023
|$420,000
|86-252 Kawili St
|8/2/2023
|$685,000
|86-345 Kauaopuu St
|8/2/2023
|$750,000
|86-915 Pokaihene Pl
|7/31/2023
|$728,000
|Waikiki
|223 Saratoga Rd #3110
|7/31/2023
|$3,350,000
|1925 Kalakaua Ave #2807
|8/4/2023
|$545,000
|1676 Ala Moana Blvd #108
|7/31/2023
|$389,550
|1676 Ala Moana Blvd #1102
|8/3/2023
|$650,000
|400 Hobron Ln #3307
|8/1/2023
|$590,000
|1837 Kalakaua Ave #804
|8/3/2023
|$850,000
|444 Niu St #3703
|7/31/2023
|$638,000
|421 Olohana St #2001
|8/3/2023
|$998,000
|421 Olohana St #Ph2
|8/4/2023
|$1,850,000
|440 Lewers St #502
|7/31/2023
|$375,000
|2139 Kuhio Ave #3506
|8/2/2023
|$3,750,000
|364 Seaside Ave #910
|8/4/2023
|$528,000
|2240 Kuhio Ave #2805
|8/4/2023
|$168,000
|444 Kanekapolei St #503
|7/31/2023
|$300,000
|431 Nahua St #1109
|8/2/2023
|$405,000
|2345 Ala Wai Blvd #1206
|8/4/2023
|$372,000
|417 Nohonani St #101
|8/3/2023
|$86,000
|2425 Kuhio Ave #309
|8/3/2023
|$345,000
|2465 Ala Wai Blvd #701
|8/4/2023
|$660,000
|235 Liliuokalani Ave #231
|8/2/2023
|$90,000
|235 Liliuokalani Ave #335
|8/2/2023
|$90,000
|2611 Ala Wai Blvd #1408
|8/4/2023
|$420,000
|Waipahu
|94-1251 Hale Halawai Dr #30
|8/3/2023
|$1,086,000
|94-672 Lumiauau St #G4
|8/4/2023
|$712,000
|94-979 Kauolu Pl #311
|8/1/2023
|$245,000
|94-553 Laenui St
|7/31/2023
|$1,150,000
|94-508 Kahualena St
|8/1/2023
|$350,600
|94-1377 Hiapo St
|8/4/2023
|$449,457
|94-535 C Anania Ct
|7/31/2023
|$777,000
|94-497 Hokuili St
|7/31/2023
|$995,000
|94-1053 Hiapo St
|8/4/2023
|$900,000
|94-296 Kealohi St
|8/2/2023
|$589,000
|94-1109 Kaaholo St
|8/2/2023
|$905,000
|94-101 Poolau Way #38
|7/31/2023
|$938,000
|Whitmore Village
|551 Kaniahe St
|8/3/2023
|$611,000
COMMERCIAL
|City and County of Honolulu
|Property
|Date
|Price
|Kaimuki
|1139 9th Ave #C107
|8/1/2023
|$155,000
|Kakaako
|88 Piikoi St #405
|8/2/2023
|$900,000
|Liliha
|321 N Kuakini St #407
|7/31/2023
|$100,000
|Makiki
|1736 Algaroba St
|8/1/2023
|$1,300,000
|1314 S King St Ste 859
|8/4/2023
|$75,000
|Pearl Ridge, Aiea Heights
|98-736 Moanalua Lp
|8/4/2023
|$18,000,000
|Sand Island Access
|501 Sumner St #6C
|8/4/2023
|$1,015,000
