comscore Kauai police: Wanted homicide suspect Chris Santos in custody | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Kauai police: Wanted homicide suspect Chris Santos in custody

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:50 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • CRIMESTOPPERS HONOLULU CrimeStoppers Honolulu and U.S. Marshals sought wanted suspect Chris Santos who was believed to be on Oahu but also had ties to Kauai.

    CRIMESTOPPERS HONOLULU

    CrimeStoppers Honolulu and U.S. Marshals sought wanted suspect Chris Santos who was believed to be on Oahu but also had ties to Kauai.

Wanted homicide suspect Chris Santos is in custody in a hospital after being injured in an officer-involved shooting Sunday night, Kauai police said today.

Santos, of Kauai, was wanted since Sept. 8, after the fatal shooting of Kith Silva-Lacro, 28, of Kalaheo a day earlier on Kahili Mountain Road. In addition to Kauai police, the U.S. Marshals Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation were assisting in the search.

At about 10:20 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement officers located Santos operating a motor vehicle near Kekaha Beach Park and a quarter mile west of the Akialoa Road and Kaumualii Highway Junction, the Kauai Police Department said in a news release.

“Unfortunately, despite several efforts to encourage Mr. Santos to peacefully surrender to police, his actions during contact with law enforcement officers resulted in an officer involved shooting,” said KPD Chief of Police Todd Raybuck in a statement.

No officers were injured and Santos was transported to Wilcox Hospital, where he currently remains, the release said. No information was provided on his condition or the extent of his injuries.

Kaumualii Highway at mile marker 27 is closed in both directions due to the ongoing investigation, police said.

Police said they would release more information on the incident later today.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hunter Biden sues IRS over tax disclosures

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up